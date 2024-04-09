Kia will launch six electric models by 2026 and the first will be the EV3 already this year. Then, after the compact SUV, will come the EV2, EV4 and EV5, all of which will target major markets, including the US, Europe and South Korea. In emerging markets, however, the company will distribute two specific electric vehicles, such as the Carens EV for India.

The announcement came at the CEO Investor Day, during which the company reiterated its annual sales target to 2030 of 4.3 million units, of which 1.6 million will be electric vehicles (+34.4% compared to 3.2 million units for 2024). To get there, Kia will invest KRW 38 trillion by 2028, including KRW 15 trillion for future operations.

Safer and more connected

To respond agilely to market changes, Kia will focus on developing hybrid electric vehicles (increasing from six models in 2024 to nine models by 2028) and launch six EV models by 2026. Electric and internal combustion engine vehicles will be produced at 13 plants globally, including seven in South Korea and six overseas. In addition, two plants in South Korea will be exclusively dedicated to electric vehicles.

Kia also plans to expand connected services to the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Central and South American regions, providing connected capabilities in 74 countries by 2026.

At the same time, the number of models equipped with over-the-air technology will rise to 18 and the installation rate of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will exceed 63 per cent of models by 2026. Furthermore, to enhance the user experience, generative AI technology will be used to provide in-vehicle AI voice services and will debut later this year on the EV3 and K4.

Kia 2030 strategy

The key pillars of Kia's growth strategy by 2030 can be summarised in four points:

global sales of 4.3 million units

sales of 1.6 million electric vehicles

pioneering PBV development

responsible ESG management

The company also revised its annual EV sales targets upwards to 1.15 million units in 2027 and 1.6 million in 2030. "Following the success of our brand relaunch in 2021, Kia is enhancing its global business strategy to promote the creation of a line-up of innovative electric vehicles and accelerate the company's transition to a provider of sustainable mobility solutions," commented Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia.

To meet demand from emerging markets, Kia will also utilise its Chinese plants, which are expected to contribute 250,000 units in 2027. Finally, the company will seek to improve customer relations through its 6,200 global locations.