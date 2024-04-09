Believe it or not, some of the cars sold by Europe's most famous brands are built in China. In fact, even the historic manufacturers of the Old Continent are benefiting from the synergies of 'global' models that are born on the Asian market and then sold in the rest of the world.

Even a made-in-the-USA brand like Tesla is no exception to this new rule of Chinese production for international markets, with the Model 3 destined for Europe rolling out of the gates of the Shanghai Gigafactory.

But what other Western cars are actually produced in China? Let's find out with this round-up of unsuspected European cars 'Made in China'.

BMW iX3

In strict alphabetical order, here is the BMW iX3, the Bavarian brand's mid-size electric SUV which is actually produced at the BMW Brilliance plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

BMW iX3

Produced from 2021 in China, the BMW iX3, which is also sold in Europe, has an 80 kWh battery, 286 PS, rear-wheel drive and an electric range of 286 miles.

Cirelli Motor Company

Cirelli Motor Company is a very young brand. It was founded this year in Italy to sell cars built in China and partly in Italy. These are vehicles adapted to the European market, with petrol and LPG-petrol dual-fuel engines. There are currently five Cirelli models, including four SUVs and an MPV.

Cirelli 4

The Cirelli 2 is simply the Beijing X3, the larger Cirelli 3 is the SWM G01, while the Cirelli 4 is derived from the Beijing X6. Cirelli 5 is a revised version of the Forthing T5 Evo, while Cirelli 7 is the Forthing U-Tour.

Citroën C5 X

The first French 'made in China' car on this list is the Citroën C5 X, which is manufactured for all markets at the Dongfeng-Stellantis plant in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

Citroën C5 X

The original crossover is therefore Chinese in every respect, and is offered with petrol or plug-in hybrid engines from 131 to 224 PS.

Cupra Tavascan

The Cupra Tavascan is about to arrive in European dealerships after a long journey from the Volkswagen Group plant at Hefei, in Anhui province.

Cupra Tavascan

The first electric SUV from the Spanish sports brand comes with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a power output ranging from 286 to 340 PS. It has a WLTP range of 340 miles.

Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring, which has just been updated in terms of styling and equipment, also has its origins on Chinese soil, at the eGT New Energy Automotive plant (a joint venture between Dongfeng, Renault and Nissan) in Shiyan, Hubei province.

Dacia Spring

The Renault Group's smallest electric car is available in 45 and 65 PS versions, with a range of up to 137 miles WLTP.

DR

The Italian brand DR has always specialised in assembling cars of Chinese origin in Italy, adapting them to the European market in terms of styling and equipment, as well as dual-fuel petrol-LPG engines. The smallest is the DR 1.0, an electric car derived from the Cery eQ1, while the largest is the DR 3.0, an SUV based on the Chery Tiggo 3X.

DR 6.0

Other models currently on sale are the DR 5.0, based on the Chery Tiggo 5x, and the DR 6.0, which reinterprets the Chinese model Chery Tiggo 7 Plus in an Italian version.

DS 9

The other French car of Chinese origin is the DS 9, a luxury saloon built by the Baoneng group at its production site in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

DS 9

DS's largest four-door is offered exclusively with E-Tense plug-in hybrid engines, 250 and 360 PS, the latter with all-wheel drive.

EMC

EMC is another fairly recent Italian brand that offers Chinese cars adapted to Western markets, again with LPG systems.

EMC Wave3

The first model marketed by Eurasia Motor Company was the EMC Wave3, based on the Chery Tiggo 5X, under the name EVO 5.0, followed by the more compact EMC Wave2, derived from the Geely group's Livian X3 Pro. The EMC Yudo, a compact electric car based on the Yudo Yuntu, will also be available soon.

EVO

Another brand from the DR Automobiles group is EVO, dedicated to cars in the less expensive segment, but still based on Chinese models and LPG engines.

EVO 3

The base model is the EVO 3, which has its origins in the JAC Refine S2, followed by the EVO 4, derived from the JAC Refine S3. The larger EVO 5 is based on the Beijing X3 and the top-of-the-range EVO 7 SUV is derived from the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

The DR Automobiles group's new brand is ICH-X, which for the moment offers an off-roader of Chinese origin, the ICH-X K2.

ICH-X K2

The Italian brand's off-roader is a modified version of the Beijing BJ40 Plus which, as its name suggests, is produced in Beijing.

Lotus

The new electric cars from Lotus are all manufactured in China, home of the parent group Geely. In fact, the Lotus Eletre and Emeya both come from the Wuhan plant in Hubei province.

Lotus Eletre

Both the SUV and the electric saloon are powered by two electric motors, with outputs ranging from 600 to 918 PS. Range varies from a minimum of 270 to a maximum of 379 miles.

Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is halfway between Europe and China, with ownership split equally between Volvo and Geely.

Lynk & Co 01

The only model currently sold in Europe is the Lynk & Co 01, a compact plug-in hybrid SUV that is assembled at Ningbo plant in China's Zhejiang province, just like the Polestar 4.

MG

MG is a historic British brand that began making cars in 1924, but the current MG Motor, based in the London borough of Marylebone, is owned by Chinese giant SAIC.

MG ZS

This explains why all the MGs sold today are made in China. The MG5 and MG ZS come from the Zhengzhou factory (Henan province), while the MG4, MG HS and Cyberster are made in Ningde (Fujian province).

Polestar

Polestar is a Swedish brand, but its ownership by China's Geely is enabling new electric models to be produced in the Asian country. In particular, the Polestar 2, which is built at Luqiao, Zhejiang province, the Polestar 3, which comes from the assembly lines of Chengdu, Sichuan province and the Polestar 4 which comes from Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

Polestar 3

The electric saloon and SUV have power outputs ranging from 272 to 544 PS, with ranges of 331 to 406 miles on a full battery.

Smart

The new electric Smart cars, those born under the wing of Mercedes-Benz and Geely's Smart Automobile brand, all come from China.

smart #1

The smart #1 and smart #3 come from the Xi'an factory in Shaanxi province, with power ratings ranging from 272 to 428 PS. Range varies from a minimum of 202 miles to a maximum of 283 miles.

Sportequipe

The Group's top-of-the-range brand offers the Sportequipe 5 as an entry-level model, which corresponds to the Chery Tiggo 5X.

Sportequipe 8

The larger Sportequipe 6 is the twin of the Chery Tiggo 7, while the Sportequipe 7 is the Chery Tiggo 8. All are available with a dual-fuel petrol-LPG system. The top of the range is the Sportequipe 8, a plug-in hybrid similar to the Chery Tiggo 8 Plus.

Tesla Model 3

American giant Tesla also relies on Chinese factories to supply Europe with its popular electric cars. Tesla Model 3s destined for the Old Continent currently leave Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which also produces Model Ys for the Chinese domestic market. Model Ys destined for Europe, on the other hand, are assembled at the Giga Berlin (or Gigafactory 4) plant.

Tesla Model 3

As a reminder, the revised Tesla Model 3 is available with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive producing 283 PS and a range of 344 miles (WLTP) with a full battery, and with two motors producing 498 PS and a range of 421 miles.

Volvo

Volvo Cars' majority shareholder is Geely, which explains why many new Swedish cars are built in China. The first was the Volvo S90 saloon, produced for the whole world at Daqing, Heilongjiang province.

Volvo EX30

The new electric cars are manufactured at other sites, such as Zhangjiakou, Hebei province for the Volvo EX30, Chengdu, Sichuan province for the Volvo EX90 and Ningbo, Zhejiang province for the Volvo EM90.