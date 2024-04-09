The new Skoda Kodiaq is larger and more practical than its predecessor, and there’s also finally a plug-in powertrain. The Czech automaker is now ready to kick off sales of the model in the United Kingdom with order books set to open on 10 April 2024.

When the previous generation Kodiaq was refreshed and launched in 2021, it started from £27,650. Its successor comes with a starting price of £36,645 OTR, making it significantly more expensive than the outgoing SUV. However, even the base Kodiaq SE promises to impress customers with a wide range of standard features, including 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, heated front seats, and KESSY - Skoda’s keyless start/stop system. The SE variant also boasts a Loft design selection, a 13-inch satellite navigation touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, and a tri-zone climate control.

Stepping up, the Kodiaq SE L, priced from £40,205 OTR, builds upon the SE's offerings. Additional highlights include 19-inch Rapeto alloy wheels, LED Matrix headlights with cornering function, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory.

Under the bonnet, customers have a choice between two petrol engines and two diesel options, with the plug-in hybrid model slated for release later. The petrol variants include the 1.5 TSI e-TEC with 150 PS and the 2.0 TSI with 204 PS, which has all-wheel drive as standard. Diesel enthusiasts can select from a 2.0 TDI engine producing either 150 PS or 193 PS, both equipped with all-wheel drive. All engines come only with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The eagerly awaited PHEV edition features a distinguishable iV badge and offers a WLTP range of up to 62 miles on electric power alone. Charging capabilities include DC charging up to 50 kW and AC charging up to 11 kW. Also worth noting is that Skoda customers will have the option between five- and seven-seater models, initially available in SE and SE L trims, with a SportLine variant anticipated to join the lineup later in the year.

Since its 2016 debut, the Kodiaq continues to embody Skoda's reputation for practicality and value. With over 850,000 units of the first-generation model delivered worldwide, the UK remains one of the brand's key markets, with more than 55,000 Kodiaq models finding homes since launch.