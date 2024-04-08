Autopía 2024, the third edition of the "car idyll in the forest", is warming up for its celebration, scheduled for Saturday 20 April in Spain, in the Santander forest at Boadilla del Monte, just 9 miles from the centre of Madrid.

An event inspired by motoring culture, created by, and for, enthusiasts from the world of sports and classic cars, brings together owners who share their passion in a unique setting and visitors looking to enjoy some of the world's most spectacular cars and motorbikes. All this is complemented by a range of gastronomic and leisure options.

So here's everything you need to prepare and organise your visit to Autopía 3, including information on the venue, opening times and how to buy tickets.

Gallery: Autopía 2023

4 Photos

Autopia 2024, the programme

With 17 different zones inspired by the passion and culture of the automotive world, spread over hectares and hectares of forest, Autopia 2024 promises to present a wide selection of some of the most spectacular cars and motorbikes in history.

A total of 700 vehicles are expected, including 200 motorbikes of all types and conditions, including racing models from different eras.

Ferrari sports cars will also be on show this year.

But let's move on to the four-wheeled models. One of the main new features will be the famous and emblematic El Lago area, where there will be twice as many cars and a special area for owners, with tents among century-old olive trees, with a capacity for 350 people.

What's more, a day before the official opening of the gates, there will already be plenty of activity at Autopía 2024. On Friday, a number of experiences will be organised, including, for example, a meeting between Ferrari F355 owners and the designer Maurizio Corbi.

On Saturday, there will be a major motoring festival, with numerous tributes to models celebrating a special anniversary this year: Ford Mustang, Volkswagen Golf, Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes-Benz 190 SL.

And of course, there will also be a competition area, with iconic racing models, in what has become one of the major attractions of the event.

Audi R10 TDI, a real Le Mans winner

Autopia 2024 tickets and prices

For Autopia 2024, there are three types of ticket and their respective prices:

General Admission (13 years and over) - €25

Children (aged 5 to 13): 100% for charity -€2

People with reduced mobility (PRM) - €25

If you wish to buy your ticket, you can do so via this link. What's more, 35% of the €25 will also be donated to charity.

Autopía 2024, not just cars: more leisure options

Although the event focuses on the passion and culture of the motoring world, it's not just cars and motorbikes that will be enjoyed. To start with the cooking cuisine, a 5,000-metre area2 with tables, carpets and grass mats where you can enjoy more than 15 food trucks.

There will also be an area for children, with a miniature village, micro-cars and face painting, several music zones of different styles (jazz, soul, rock), an area dedicated to simulators and, of course, a shopping area for those looking for magazines, books, fashion, etc.

What's more, Autopía 2024 is a "pet-friendly" event, so you can attend with your dog: the "Ifyoulikedogs" dog meeting will be a must, with free water and snacks.

Autopía 2024 is a family- and pet-friendly event.

Autopía 2024, dates and times

As already mentioned, Autopía 2024 is scheduled for 20 April 2024, from 10:30 am to 8 pm for the general public, with access for participants from 9:30 am.

However, the organisers recommend not arriving after 3 pm if you want to fully enjoy the experience.

How do I get to Autopía 2024?

The best way to get to the Santander Forest in Boadilla del Monte is by car, as the event has 5,000 parking spaces. What's more, there will be a free shuttle service from the various car parks and even from the Recinto Ferial in Boadilla, which will run continuously during the event's opening hours.

In addition, minibuses will be available inside the grounds for journeys to and from the entrance. And if you're coming by public transport, the Recinto Ferial de Boadilla site has a stop for the Ligero metro, on the ML3 line, as well as inter-city buses 566, 567, 573 and 575.