The photo (apologies for the low resolution) leaves no room for doubt. The Jetour Traveller is a blatant copy of the Land Rover Defender and fares well off-road. That means it's possible to have a Chinese 4x4 that's significantly cheaper than the British model.

Are you sold on the idea? It has to be said that the front end of the Asian SUV is quite different from that of the Defender, presumably to avoid a well-deserved plagiarism charge. Also, the alloy wheels are nowhere near as nice as the Land Rover originals, but otherwise, it can get by.

The Traveller, which is 4.79 metres long, is not on sale in the UK, or even in Europe, but who knows what the future holds.

Good 4WD performance

More specifically, the petrol options claim 184 PS and 254 PS from 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged engines, respectively. The entry-level engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, along with front-wheel drive.

The more powerful version has two drive axles and a transmission, also automatic, but with eight gears. All we know about the PHEV version is that it combines the 1.5 turbo engine with an electric unit.

Granted, the Traveller is no match for the Defender on off-road sections, but at least it has some interesting 4x4 angles: 27º entry and 30º exit angles, plus 22 cm of ground clearance and a fording depth of 70 cm.

Would it be successful in the UK?

Aesthetically, the Chinese vehicle has a front end with cross-shaped headlights and a narrow grille with Jetour lettering. There is also a floating roof effect thanks to the black pillars and a spare wheel anchored to the tailgate. Finally, the alloy wheels can measure between 18 and 20 inches.

In terms of equipment, Chery, the multinational to which the Jetour brand belongs, has equipped the car with 10.25-inch LCD digital instrumentation, a 15.6-inch central screen, a flattened multifunction steering wheel, a Sony audio system with 12 speakers, level 2 semi-autonomous driving and heated steering wheel and seats.

As you can see, this is not exactly a 'low cost' vehicle, but the price makes it seem so. In China, prices start at 140,900 yuan, or just £15,500 at current exchange rates. Customers would flock to dealerships if it were sold here for that price...