Although it may seem like a long time ago, there was a time when Seat also sold commercial vehicles. Models such as the Seat Trans, Terra or Inca which could serve as the basis for interesting camper vans, simple and compact in size. And for a cheap price, too.

Here's an example with this classic camper. It's a Seat Terra camper, created by someone who probably didn't mind travelling slowly and with just the right equipment.

In fact, from what we have seen, this type of conversion was quite popular in the UK market, and that's where we travelled to discover this 1990 right-hand-drive unit, which was auctioned for just £2,000.

A classic Seat camper with 40 PS

What else do we know about it? Well, according to the advert published at the time, that the petrol engine with 903 cm3 and 40 PS "starts easily and makes a crisp sound". At first glance, not a bad sign?

In addition, it was also stated, "There are no unusual noises and brakes, steering, suspension and gears work properly". Logical, given the car's low mileage of 53,000 miles.

From the photos, the bodywork appeared to be free of corrosion, although there were a number of dings. However, the bumpers, headlights and rear lights appeared to be in good condition, while the Kumho tyres still had tread. Good feelings were maintained inside with a fairly well-preserved living area.

This Terra camper also included a practical lift-up roof, to increase the height of the cab, as well as a kitchen with two burners and a handy sink. Add to that a small fridge and you've got it made.

Auctioned by Gateway Auctions, the van was ready to use and with all papers in order and the various maintenance carried out. This, together with the simple maintenance of the engine, reaffirms the idea that a classic camper can be a viable choice.

Source and photos: Bidspotter