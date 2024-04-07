On Motor1.com UK we have told you about the Benivan 100, the cheapest camper van from Spanish specialist Benimar. If we go up a step in their range, there is a slightly more expensive, but also bigger and better equipped model available, the Benivan 120. It is also based on the Fiat Ducato, but in this case it is the 6-metre long variant.

For around €66,000/€68,000 (approx. £57,000/£58,300) (these are the prices we have seen on various websites), you will get a very complete camper van, with four sleeping places and a strong 140 PS 2.2-litre Multijet diesel engine, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Logically, depending on the trim level, the equipment is more or less extensive. For example, the diesel-powered stationary heater Webasto and the gas water heater are available in the higher-priced Plus version.

What is included as standard?

For example, the kitchen comes with two burners, a stainless steel sink, a large 84-litre refrigerator and two cupboards for storing kitchen utensils. The bathroom has a chemical toilet and shower.

The dining area can accommodate four people, as the front seats with armrests can be swivelled and the folding table is extendable. Above this living area is a large skylight measuring 70 x 50 cm.

There is also an electric access step to the cabin and an entrance door with window and mosquito net. The sleeping area is located at the rear and consists of two removable rear bunks of two places each. As an option, the customer can purchase a lift-up roof to add an extra sleeping area.

The dimensions of the bunk beds vary slightly. The upper one is 184 cm long and 130 cm wide, while the lower one is slightly larger: 186 x 143 cm. By the way, the Benivan 120 has two 100-litre tanks, one for clean water and one for grey water.

Your next camper

If you like off-road destinations, this Spanish camper van (Benicarló, Castellón) includes the Traction Plus system, which varies the operation of the traction control to optimise traction on low-grip surfaces. It also has Hill Descent Control.

This is a summary of the most important features of the Benivan 120, but if you want more information, here is a link to the official website of the Levantine specialist. Are you perhaps in front of your new motor home for this spring?

Source: Benimar