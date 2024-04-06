Lately, we have been insisting that the phenomenon of Chinese brands in Europe could soon increase within the camper segment, as there are really interesting motorhomes from the Asian country due to their quality/price ratio.

One of them is the Maxus RV90 B, which could be a direct rival to the Volkswagen Grand California, but at a significantly lower price, to the point of costing almost half as much.

Granted, it's true that the Chinese vehicle is worth £44,000 in China (399,800 yuan) and £82,030 in the UK, but we're equally sure that the RV90 B would be considerably cheaper even with a 'Europeanised' price tag, so to speak.

Gallery: Maxus RV90 B, camper china

Reasonable quality

Watch out for the Chinese camper van because it's not bluffing. It is almost 6 metres long (5.94) and, of course, includes beds for four people. There are two bunk beds in the back, with a maximum length of 180 cm (you can tell the Chinese are small) and a minimum of 165.

The kitchen has an induction hob, a removable burner for outdoor use in fine weather, a sink and a 49-litre fridge. The bathroom is also fully equipped with toilet, washbasin and shower with folding doors. Incidentally, the huge fresh water tank has a capacity of 140 litres.

For cabin living, there is a living/dining area with four seats, thanks to the swivelling front seats and a folding and extendable table. Of course, several storage modules have been integrated for clothes or household goods, in order to spend enough days away from civilisation.

What if it were marketed in Spain?

To get around, the Maxus RV90 B uses a 148 PS 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine (177 PS 2.0 TDI in the cheaper Grand California) and can be linked to a manual or automatic gearbox, both with six speeds.

Not only is the conversion typical of a European camper, but the van's equipment is also up to standard, for example with various driving aids: ESP stability control and blind spot monitoring, as well as lane departure warning.

We don't know if this van will arrive in Europe, but it should be noted that the importer Astara does sell the Chinese brand's electric pick-up, the T90 EV, so we might be in for a surprise sooner rather than later...

Source and photos: m.21rv