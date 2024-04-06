Many of our valued readers have probably already read our "Do you remember?" series. There we present cars from the past that are now almost forgotten. But what about the models that are still on the road in large numbers? The models that everyone knows that have been on the road for well over 20 years but in some cases much less.

Will they become classic cars one day? This is a source of controversy. We want to present some of these models in our "Classic cars of the future?" series.

Gallery: VW Polo II Facelift (1990-1994)

3 Photos

We often drive old cars from the manufacturers' collections so that you, dear reader, have something exciting to read. But which models get the most reactions both offline and online? Not a Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing or a Porsche 911, but the small cars of yesteryear.

Whether the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta, Fiat Uno, Peugeot 205 or even Toyota Starlet, many people have fond memories of their first car or the car of their mother or other family members in which they grew up.

And last but not least, these bread-and-butter vehicles of yesteryear have now become rare if you look at the number of cars built. 5.3 million Peugeot 205s, 8.8 million Fiat Unos, to name just two examples. But where have they all gone? It feels like you see more expensive classic cars much more often.

Ford Fiesta Basis (1983) Fiat Uno

Well, small cars were often worn out, possibly in the hands of poor students without money for repairs. Rust also played a role as well as their millionfold popularity. Since there were so many of them, nobody thought it necessary to pick up a Citroën AX or Peugeot 106 unless they were the hot sports versions.

Long story short: why not get a second-generation Volkswagen Polo after the major facelift in 1990, internally known as the 86C 2F? They are even more common than the pre-facelift 86C and they certainly offer tangible advantages. Certainly, the look is a matter of taste.

VW Polo II facelift (1990-1994)

Let's take a look at what Volkswagen did to the popular Polo 34 years ago. So popular, in fact, that the Polo III, which had actually been planned well before 1994, was pushed back. In October 1990, the Polo was thoroughly revised after nine years of production. New rectangular headlights stood out at the front, there were new aerodynamically designed integrated bumpers and a new radiator grille, and the interior was also comprehensively optimised.

A new dashboard offered plenty of storage space, the radio slot was now positioned at a user-friendly height and the heating and ventilation were now operated using modern rotary controls. The driver now looked at a newly designed instrument panel. The rear window was glued in flush on all body variants, which, in conjunction with the rounded front, was intended to improve the drag coefficient by ten per cent.

VW Polo G40

The hottest of all Polo IIs followed in January 1991: After around 2,000 units of the GT G40, the most powerful Polo was simply called the G40. The engine, once again equipped with the characteristic G-charger, now produced 113 PS and was fitted with a catalytic converter as standard. The red trim strips in the bumpers, the G40 emblem on the radiator grille and tailgate, the sports seats in Le Mans check and the speedometer, which displayed up to 240 km/h (150 mph), were particularly striking. A three-spoke sports leather steering wheel was used for steering, while the gear knob was covered in leather, as was the cover of the gear lever.

The Fox, CL and GT were revised for the last time in August 1991 and received reinforcements in the doors to protect them in the event of a side impact. The particularly affordable Fox (DM 18,090 for the 1993 model year) was now available with a sturdy boot cover. The CL had a three-spoke steering wheel and a holder for a first-aid kit and warning triangle in the boot. In 1994, after a good 1.7 million units, the last Polo II rolled off the production line.

Of course, by today's standards, the Polo II 86C 2F offers no safety, but it doesn't ring or beep. And because there is usually no equipment (sometimes not even a clock), the Polo also weighs nothing: 765 kilograms for the hatchback as a basic model with 45 PS, according to the 1993 catalogue. Other options: 55 or 75 PS.

VW Polo II Coupé (1990-1994)

There is also an optional "coupe", which is more of a hatchback. The "coupe SUVs" of today send their regards. And for conservative tastes, the Derby (later Polo Classic or Polo notchback), which was not officially available in Germany with the facelift. The second Polo generation was never offered as a five-door model; this was only achieved with its successor.

With the frequently encountered basic petrol engine (there was actually also a diesel with 48 PS, but it is as rare as the G40), patience is required: 20.5 seconds to 62 mph. But is that necessary in a Polo with an H licence plate? Of course not. But nobody needs more car for one or two hours of car-hiking on a Sunday. Pure driving with extremely low insurance type classes. Plus, sympathy points on top thanks to the "you know" factor and cuddly looks. Especially in contemporary 90s colours such as Caribbean green.

The technology is solid, and any village workshop will kiss your feet for it. Well, less so in the case of rust, but the second Polo won't oxidise out from under you. VW once even praised the wax-flooded cavities and the galvanisation of vulnerable areas. I'm off to look for Polos...