In 2026, Audi will launch the last new model series with a combustion engine. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the electrification of its product range, which means that we will see a series of revolutions in the German brand's offering in the coming years.

One of the brand's key models will undoubtedly be the entry-level electric model, which could replace the current Q2. Here's what Audi's new small SUV could look like. Just recently, Audi boss Gernot Döllner said in an interview with colleagues from AutoBild: "We will bring an additional electric vehicle into the A-segment in the medium term. It's a great entry-level model."

The first look

So far, the brand has not officially confirmed the Q2 e-tron and the first prototypes have not even been spotted on the road. However, in order to remain competitive in this segment, an electric "adaptation" of the Q2, which is currently only available with petrol and diesel engines, seems to be a matter of course.

Audi Q2 e-tron, il render di Motor1.com

The technical basis would be available in the Volkswagen Group, where the Skoda Epiq, the Cupra Raval and the VW ID.2, including an SUV offshoot, will be launched from 2025.

In principle, this model should have similarly compact proportions, with a length of around 4.2 to 4.3 metres and a width of just under 1.8 metres. The design is likely to be influenced by the larger "sisters" Q4 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, with the Q2 e-tron possibly adopting the styling of the single-frame grille and the shape of the headlights. The same applies to the rear, where Audi is likely to introduce an LED strip across the entire tailgate.

The engine question

Of course, it's difficult to visualise the exact technical details of this new Audi. With a hypothetical debut in 2026, it's possible that the Q2 e-tron will feature a next-generation powertrain, with new batteries and electric motors.

It cannot be ruled out that Audi will "borrow" some components from Volkswagen, perhaps the same ones used in the ID.2, to keep production costs low and achieve a competitive price, which could be around the €28,600 base price of the current Q2.

In any case, we expect a range of at least 249 miles, a power output of around 200 PS and versions with rear and all-wheel drive. But for more information, we await updates from Ingolstadt.