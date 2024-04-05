Once upon a time there was the "Editorial Office" understood to be a place where "journalists" worked, and that includes us at Motor1 who provide information on the world of cars.

The revolution of recent years has changed everything: the way we live, the way we work, the way we travel, the way we understand mobility and, as a result, the way we create content about cars.

It's a total transition that's driving change, including the creation of a new kind of office like House of Motor1, which Motorsport Network opened in Rome on 3 April 2024.

What is it? It's a space where we can create and share experiences about the mobility that lies ahead. Because we believe that the car (hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered, it doesn't matter) will play a leading role in the process of ecological transition, thanks to the technologies that make it more connected than any other object around us.

An ecosystem of offices

The house is a machine for living", said Le Corbusier, and if today's motor cars tend towards maximum efficiency, we've done the same with our home office, designed and built as an ecosystem of energy-efficient technologies.

This means self-generating some of the energy we need every day to work (and charge the electric cars we test on Motor1.com, InsideEVs and OmniFurgone.com) and, at the same time, consuming as little as possible.

So we filled the roof with photovoltaic panels, installed storage batteries and designed a high-efficiency air-conditioning system capable of recovering the heat produced while renewing the air inside.

Everything is, of course, networked and interconnected to the car park's recharging infrastructure, with wallboxes that recharge the cars or, if necessary, recover the energy stored in the batteries, exchanging it with the office or the electricity grid itself.

The entrance to House of Motor1 Charging infrastructure for test cars The "engine" of the high-efficiency VRF air conditioning system

A place to talk about the present and future of mobility

The Motor1 house was born in a special place, an old factory built in 1900 in the heart of Rome, between the Testaccio and Trastevere districts.

The building underwent a 12-month industrial renovation that was a challenge within a challenge, both in terms of refitting to reduce its energy needs and transforming the enlarged and redesigned interior spaces to meet the needs of the editorial team.

And among the other environments, we have of course provided a studio for recording videos and podcasts, as well as spaces dedicated to editing the content that feeds our website and our social channels, from Facebook to TikTok.

The photo studio in the House of Motor1 Our "creation" room

Team know-how

None of this would have been possible without the collaboration of a group of companies who believed in our initiative by providing the technologies, but above all by contributing their invaluable know-how.

We'd just like to mention them (and thank them) in strict alphabetical order: Amazon Alexa, Bticino, Bosch, Daze, FIAT Professional, Iterchimica, Schuco, Sparco, Sustech, Tesla Energy, Wallbox, V2Charge.

We would also like to thank the professionals who helped us with the design process, in particular the architect Paolo Del Grande and the engineers from SEQUAS.

A project to tell

With the inauguration behind us, we're getting ready to retrace our journey. From the first brick of the first wall knocked down to the last column connected. We'll be telling you the story of Maison Motor1 in an exclusive documentary series, because we believe that our experience can inspire other people and businesses to change.

Rethinking the spaces in which we live and work every day to make them more efficient is not only possible, it can also improve the quality of life for all of us. And that's before we even get behind the wheel of our next electric, plug-in or hybrid car.