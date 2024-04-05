Cupra has unveiled an extensive five-year/90,000-mile warranty across its entire range in the United Kingdom. The latest warranty offering is applicable to all models of the Spanish brand for orders placed on or after 3 April 2024, encompassing both new factory orders and stock orders. It comprises a two-year manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage, supplemented by an additional three years up to a maximum of 90,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

“Our new five-year warranty across the range makes the Cupra offering even more appealing. We want to reassure our customers with the knowledge that they are extensively covered when purchasing their Cupra, so they can enjoy their experience,” Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and Cupra UK, commented. “The accessibility of our models is very important to us, and by increasing the warranty of our range to five years, we give customers continued peace of mind on the road.”

Gallery: CUPRA Born 2021

31 Photos

Previously, the warranty for the Cupra range spanned three years (or 60,000 miles), with the possibility to extend it to either four years (or 75,000 miles) or five years (or 90,000 miles) at an extra cost. While the firm’s paint warranty and body protection warranty remain consistent at three years and 12 months respectively, the warranty for the Born's battery remains unaltered at eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever arrives first.

Speaking of the Born, earlier this year, in a strategic move aimed at enhancing accessibility, Cupra slashed prices for the Born family by a significant £2,350 in the United Kingdom across the entire range. Moreover, as part of its effort to streamline the product lineup, the brand is simplifying the Born range by closing certain configurations for new factory orders.

Consequently, the entry price for a factory order Born now starts at £35,085 for the V1 58 kWh 230 PS variant, while the larger battery option sees a reduction in the entry price to £41,385 for the V3 77 kWh 230 PS model.