Dacia in the United Kingdom has announced that its Sandero, Sandero Stepway, and Jogger models will now come fully equipped with the latest safety features mandated by the European Global Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2) legislation. Impressively, this upgrade comes at no additional cost to customers.

Under the new GSR2 legislation, all new cars must be equipped with advanced safety features aimed at enhancing road safety for everyone, including pedestrians and cyclists. Usually, integrating such technologies into vehicles has led to increased costs, particularly for budget-friendly options. In this case, however, the Romanian brand keeps the starting prices of the three models unchanged, meaning you can still get a Sandero for £13,795 on-the-road price and a Sandero Stepway or a Jogger from £15,295 OTR and £18,295 OTR, respectively.

Effective immediately, the entire Sandero lineup, starting from the entry-level Essential trim, will boast a comprehensive suite of safety technologies as standard. These include intelligent speed assist, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, advanced emergency braking, driver drowsiness and attention warning, rear parking sensors, and automatic headlights.

A notable addition is the introduction of the My Safety button, allowing drivers to easily personalise the settings of certain safety systems. With just one click, users can now return to their preferred configurations every time the vehicle is started. The GSR2 legislation mandates that all safety systems must be activated upon vehicle start by default.

Dacia has also upgraded the aesthetics and performance of its Sandero range. The introduction of the well-equipped Journey trim, coupled with new two-tone Atara Flex wheels and Randia alloy wheels on selected versions, adds a touch of sophistication to these models.

Just recently, the automaker also gave the Sandero Stepway Extreme a more powerful petrol engine with an output of 110 PS. The three-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and delivers a 0 to 62 mph acceleration in approximately 10 seconds. If you are looking for an electrified Sandero, though, we have bad news.