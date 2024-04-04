Although we've had a rainy Easter week, the coming weekends could be perfect for travelling in a camper van as the temperatures become more mild and daylight hours extend. Don't have a camper van yet and want one now? Take a look at this second-hand Volkswagen T5.

It is located in Madrid (San Fernando de Henares) and has been prepared by the conversion specialist Yevana and is fitted with a 100 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. In total, it has done about 99,000 miles and its general condition is quite good, as you can see in the attached photos.

This van, registered in July 2012, offers four seats for travelling and two for sleeping, and is equipped with gas-fired auxiliary heating, so you don't have to worry about cold nights, as the cabin is always in perfect climatic comfort.

Gallery: Volkswagen T5 camper Yevana

16 Photos

Perfectly equipped

The kitchen comes with a two-burner cooker, stainless steel sink and fridge with freezer compartment. The vehicle has an outside shower and a chemical toilet so that you don't have to go to a campsite to wash up or relieve yourself.

Comfort features include mosquito nets, a 700x500 panoramic skylight, nine-layer blackout blinds, a swivel co-driver's seat, a 22-inch Nevir HD television, a two-way turbo fan with thermostat and an exterior awning.

There's also a 165W solar panel with control screen, 1,200W inverter, three dual USB sockets, 150Ah auxiliary battery and 65-litre and 24-litre clean and grey water tanks respectively. Not bad, is it?

One-year warranty

This Yevana T5 costs €40,350 (approx. £35,000) cash, but can be financed in 168 monthly instalments of €343 (£294) each, not including a down payment of €5,000 (£4,300). Clearly, it's more economical to pay for it 'outright'.

In the aource link below you can find more information on this camper with two sliding side doors, which includes a one-year warranty, both for the vehicle and for the conversion.

Source: Mundovan