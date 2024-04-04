Mazda enthusiasts in the UK have reason to celebrate as the company introduces enticing offers for its MX-30 electric vehicle range, making it a more attractive option on the EV market. Since its debut in 2021, limited production has constrained the availability of MX-30s in Britain, but with increased production, the brand is rolling out a range of consumer offers, promising better value and convenience for prospective buyers.

Starting at just £27,995 for the base model, the battery-powered city crossover range now offers significant savings across all models, with prices slashed by over £3,000 compared to the beginning of the year. Mazda says this move aims to make the MX-30 an ideal choice as a second car or for city commuting.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda MX-30 (UK-spec)

95 Photos

In addition to reduced prices, retail customers purchasing the vehicle will receive a complimentary pod-point home charger. Moreover, Mazda has introduced a new finance campaign, offering a monthly cost of under £200 on a 0 per cent APR PCP, featuring a substantial £6,000 deposit contribution.

The MX-30 lineup boasts three model grades: Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Makoto. Standard features across all models include LED headlights with daytime running lights, a reversing camera, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, navigation, and a head-up display. Additionally, each MX-30 comes with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for DC rapid charging, enabling quick charging from 20 to 80 per cent battery capacity in just 36 minutes.

Alongside the MX-30 electric vehicle, Mazda also offers the unique MX-30 range-extender plug-in hybrid, which has also received significant price reductions. Starting from just £31,495, the R-EV model comes with a 5.9 per cent APR PCP and a £6,000 deposit contribution, along with a half-price home charger for retail customers.

“The Mazda MX-30 is the perfect EV when considering a purchase based on actual usage rather than ultimate range, a survey of our digital service records across 1.5 million Mazda cars in the UK, highlights that the average daily mileage is just 26-miles, and we’ve found that customers who choose an EV as a second car or a shorter range commuting car, find the MX-30 to be perfect, especially when combined with the convenience of a home charger,” Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK, commented.