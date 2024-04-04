Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is commemorating its 50th year of trading in 2024 with a series of events dedicated to honouring the brand's enduring legacy.

Originally established as the Colt Car Company, Mitsubishi in the UK made its debut in the British vehicle market in 1974. Founded under the joint ownership of Mitsubishi Corporation and David Blackburn, the company operated from humble beginnings, with a small team working out of a modest four-room office located on Dollar Street in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. As the business flourished, it later relocated to more spacious premises on Spitalgate Lane, before ultimately settling into purpose-built headquarters at Watermoor in Cirencester in 1983.

However, the recent years have seen significant shifts in the company's focus. In September 2021, Mitsubishi made the decision to withdraw from new vehicle sales in the UK and parts of Europe. As a result, the UK division transitioned into an aftersales-only operation under the umbrella of the IM Group. Despite this transition, Mitsubishi Motors remains steadfast in its commitment to customer service, operating through its network of 110 dedicated dealerships, providing essential services such as servicing, parts, warranty repairs, and aftersales care. Before leaving the new car market in the UK, the Japanese firm auctioned its historic vehicles.

Gallery: Mitsubishi heritage collection auction

5 Photos

The commencement of the 50th-anniversary celebrations took place in February at the annual Mitsubishi in the UK Aftersales Conference. This event served as a platform to recognise and honour the dedication of the brand's aftersales dealers across the UK. Notably, Tees Valley Motors and Devonshire Motors received long-service awards for their 20 and 35 years of service respectively, while Fields Mitsubishi and Grays of Holbeach were lauded for an impressive 45 years of representing the Mitsubishi brand.

Throughout the entirety of 2024, the company will continue to commemorate its 50th anniversary through various channels, including social media and a series of dealer-hosted events. A highlight of the celebrations is set to take place on September 21 with the 50th Anniversary Rally. This rally will bring together Mitsubishi owners and enthusiasts from across the United Kingdom, commencing at the headquarters of Mitsubishi in the UK and culminating at Badminton House in Gloucestershire, renowned for hosting the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials, a longstanding partner of the Mitsubishi brand.

Furthermore, from 8 to 10 November, Mitsubishi will have a presence at the Classic Motor Show at the NEC in Birmingham, in collaboration with Stephen Blackburn, former Main Board and Aftersales Director. The showcase will feature a selection of classic Mitsubishi vehicles from Blackburn's personal collection, providing enthusiasts with an opportunity to admire the brand's rich automotive heritage firsthand