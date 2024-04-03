Since its debut in 2020, the Polestar 2 has become the Swedish brand's best-selling car, with 150,000 deliveries in 26 markets worldwide. Important numbers for a brand that has only just entered the market and into a segment packed with competitors such as the Tesla Model 3 above all.

In Sweden they are already thinking about the heir, with the new model that could debut in 2027 with a completely different identity.

The first steps of the 7

In an interview with Autocar, CEO Thomas Ingenlath stated that the brand "will not replace the Polestar 2 with a Polestar 2". In fact, the heir will be called Polestar 7, following a chronological (rather than segment) approach. In fact, the new model will follow the supercar 6 planned for 2026.

Polestar 2

At this early stage, Ingenlath did not want to share details of what the replacement for the 2 might look like. However, the Swedish executive did admit that the Polestar 7 will have the same positioning in the range, alluding to the fact that the dimensions will remain similar to the current model, i.e. 4.61 metres long, 1.86 metres wide and 1.48 metres high.

However, a radical evolution of the Polestar in terms of styling cannot be ruled out, perhaps with the adoption of coupe shapes to significantly improve aerodynamics and, consequently, range values.

New powertrains

It is also too early to talk about the Polestar 7's batteries and engines. For 2027, the Scandinavian manufacturer is likely to prepare a new generation of powertrains capable of higher efficiency and power.

As a reminder, the Polestar 2 is currently available in 69 kWh and 82 kWh battery sizes, with power outputs ranging from 272 to 476 PS and a maximum range of 406 miles in the Long Range Single Motor version.