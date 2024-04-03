A new trim is added to the range of the Mini Cooper S. The most powerful version (at the moment) of the revamped British compact car is now also available in a Classic configuration.

Featuring a series of dedicated body and interior inserts, this Cooper S still relies on the 2-litre turbo four-cylinder with 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque (with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission), with a base price of £27,535.

How it differs from other Minis

The Classic trim can be combined with a range of exclusive body colours (including the Ocean Wave Green of the car in the photos). In addition, you can request a contrast roof and mirror caps in white or black, while alloy wheels can be chosen in specific designs from 16" to 18".

In the Classic trim, the interior features black-blue surfaces in two-tone mesh material. Included in the equipment are seats with Vescin upholstery in grey or black, while the backrest features a perforated houndstooth pattern. This is complemented by blue stitching and patterned fabric inserts on the sides.

The equipment

Included in the standard equipment of the Mini are various driver assistance systems. For example, the Safe Exit function monitors the area around the parked vehicle and warns approaching road users before the door is opened.

Then there is Active Cruise Control, which helps the driver by automatically maintaining the distance to the vehicle in front and continuously monitoring the road ahead. The standard Parking Assistant automatically recognises parking spaces and takes care of the automatic parking process at the push of a button.

Of course, various packages can be added to the Cooper S, which include optional extras such as front seat heating, anti-theft protection and head-up display.