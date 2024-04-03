Honda has announced a new approach to enhance the accessibility of its electric vehicles and its latest offering, the e:Ny1. This new proposition aims to make the electric crossover more affordable for a wider potential customer base by introducing a revised pricing scheme.

Effective from 2 April the Japanese firm sells the Elegance model starting from £39,995 OTR or £299 per month, while the Advance model is priced from £42,195 OTR or £339 per month. Moreover, the e:Ny1 comes with a competitive 1.9 per cent APR Representative and a £3,000 deposit contribution, available until 30 June 2024.

To provide customers with firsthand experience, Honda has initiated the opportunity for test drives, which can be arranged with local retailers starting from today. Orders for the e:Ny1 can be placed from Tuesday 23 April onwards.

What sets this proposition apart is the flexibility it offers in purchasing the e:Ny1. Customers can choose to buy the vehicle either online or in-store at retailers, catering to their individual preferences. Whether opting for a fully online purchase, a visit to Honda retailers, or a blend of both, the entire purchasing process, including test drives, finance applications, and part-exchange, is simple and fast, Honda says.

Representative finance examples for the Honda e:Ny1:

Model OTR Deposit Deposit Contribution Total Amount

of Credit 36 Regular monthly payments Final Payment Final Payment inc

Option Fee Total Amount Payable APR Option

to Purchase Fee Interest Rate

pa e:Ny1 Elegance £39,995.00 £5,000.00 £3,000.00 £31,995.00 £ 299.00 £22,814.51 £22,824.51 £41,588.35 1.9% £10.00 1.87% e:Ny1 Advance £42,195.00 £5,000.00 £3,000.00 £34,195.00 £ 339.00 £23,663.34 £23,673.34 £43,877.21 1.9% £10.00 1.87%

"April marks an exciting milestone for Honda as we unveil our new approach for the e:Ny1. We are incredibly excited for the future of electric mobility and are proud to offer customers an exceptional blend of convenience and affordability," Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited.

As a reminder, the electric crossover is based on the e:N Architecture F front-motor-driven platform and comes equipped with a 68.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The WLTP-certified range on a single charge is 256 miles. The electric motor on the front axles generates 201 bhp and 228 pound-feet of instantaneous torque.