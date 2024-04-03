Honda has announced a new approach to enhance the accessibility of its electric vehicles and its latest offering, the e:Ny1. This new proposition aims to make the electric crossover more affordable for a wider potential customer base by introducing a revised pricing scheme.

Effective from 2 April the Japanese firm sells the Elegance model starting from £39,995 OTR or £299 per month, while the Advance model is priced from £42,195 OTR or £339 per month. Moreover, the e:Ny1 comes with a competitive 1.9 per cent APR Representative and a £3,000 deposit contribution, available until 30 June 2024.

Gallery: Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec)

Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec)
4 Photos
Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec) Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec) Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec) Honda e:Ny1 (UK-spec)

To provide customers with firsthand experience, Honda has initiated the opportunity for test drives, which can be arranged with local retailers starting from today. Orders for the e:Ny1 can be placed from Tuesday 23 April onwards.

What sets this proposition apart is the flexibility it offers in purchasing the e:Ny1. Customers can choose to buy the vehicle either online or in-store at retailers, catering to their individual preferences. Whether opting for a fully online purchase, a visit to Honda retailers, or a blend of both, the entire purchasing process, including test drives, finance applications, and part-exchange, is simple and fast, Honda says.

Representative finance examples for the Honda e:Ny1:

Model

OTR

Deposit

Deposit Contribution

Total Amount
of Credit

36 Regular monthly payments

Final Payment

Final Payment inc
Option Fee

Total Amount Payable

APR

Option
to Purchase Fee

Interest Rate
pa

e:Ny1 Elegance

£39,995.00

£5,000.00

£3,000.00

£31,995.00

 £ 299.00

£22,814.51

£22,824.51

£41,588.35

1.9%

£10.00

1.87%

e:Ny1 Advance

£42,195.00

£5,000.00

£3,000.00

£34,195.00

 £ 339.00

£23,663.34

£23,673.34

£43,877.21

1.9%

£10.00

1.87%

Honda working on alternative energy vehicles:

nissan honda electric car partnership rumours Nissan and Honda could team up to offer affordable electric cars
honda crv 2025 hydrogen ev suv details The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is a hydrogen SUV with a rechargeable battery

"April marks an exciting milestone for Honda as we unveil our new approach for the e:Ny1. We are incredibly excited for the future of electric mobility and are proud to offer customers an exceptional blend of convenience and affordability," Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited.

As a reminder, the electric crossover is based on the e:N Architecture F front-motor-driven platform and comes equipped with a 68.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The WLTP-certified range on a single charge is 256 miles. The electric motor on the front axles generates 201 bhp and 228 pound-feet of instantaneous torque.

Gallery: Honda e:Ny1 2023

Dog e:NY1 2023
20 Photos
Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023 Dog e:NY1 2023

Source: Honda