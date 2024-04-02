A few days ago, we learned that the Seat Ibiza and Arona will both receive restylings in order to remain in contention in their respective segments. Likewise, it seems that the Leon and the Ateca will get a technological update, which means that the Spanish brand will continue on its way to 2035, the year in which the sale of combustion vehicles will be banned.

Now, to imagine, we would love it if, in addition to SUVs and compact models, the Spanish brand had a different vehicle. I don't mean a pure sports car (that wouldn't be bad either, to be honest), but a beautiful coupe.

X-Tomi Design, a specialist in image illustration, created a year ago this rendering based on the Audi A5 Coupe, and for us the result seems to be really successful. How beautiful it is!

Bolero Memories

This niche car would not generate many sales, but it would increase the Martorell firm's notoriety and would be a magnificent homage to the Bolero prototype, shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 1998.

If you remember, it was a four-door coupe saloon with a 2.8-litre V6 twin-turbo engine with 330 PS and a six-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic transmission.

This car with permanent all-wheel drive from a Torsen centre differential achieved 0-60 in 5 seconds and a top speed of over 168 mph. What great memories!

An economical coupe

Returning to Seat's modern coupe, it could use the same engines as the A5 itself, including TDI diesels for those who never stop travelling and want a perfect compromise between performance and fuel economy.

Of course, there would be other emissions friendly options thanks to light hybridisation systems, as well as front-wheel drive and 4Drive all-wheel drive variants. Such a Seat would undoubtedly make a strong impact in the media and on the streets. So, let's dream, shall we? Do you think it would be a good idea? Give us your opinion on our social media profiles.