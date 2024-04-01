It just so happens that Easter 2024 falls on the same day as Abarth's 75th anniversary. Abarth is therefore celebrating the event by providing an Easter egg with the first photo of the interior of the Abarth 600e, the sporty version of Fiat's crossover and the most powerful production model ever created by the brand.

In fact, 240 PS will be available for the electric crossover, which will feature a resolutely sporty body and an equally ferocious interior.

The changes

Let's start with the interior of the Abarth 600e, whose layout is based entirely on that of its Fiat counterpart, but is made much sportier, above all by the wrap-around seats with more than accentuated side panels. Even the steering wheel has a different design, with the ubiquitous Scorpion logo in the centre.

Leather and Alcantara cover part of the surfaces and the upper part of the dashboard receives a special treatment, with the Abarth lettering prominently displayed. To leave no room for doubt as to the type of 600 you are driving. The infotainment and digital instrumentation are the same as on the Fiat 600, with screens and graphics modified to emphasise the sporty nature of the crossover.

The series of photos also includes images of the bodywork of the Abarth 600e, in the top-of-the-range Scorpionissima version, with redesigned front and rear bumpers, a highly visible spoiler above the rear window, and a body colour that doesn't like to go unnoticed.

No further information on the powertrain has been released. What we do know is that it will be based on an evolved version of the CMP platform (dubbed Perfo-eCMP), with a 240 PS electric motor mounted at the front, and kept at bay by modifications to the braking system, configuration, differential, etc.

In all likelihood, new photos will be released in the coming weeks, ahead of the official presentation scheduled for June 2024.