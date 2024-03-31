Does the thrill of performance (let alone record-breaking) still require compromise? Car manufacturers are now packing huge amounts of power into their family crossovers and SUVs and if you're a racing fan and these big cars are no problem for you, you can now watch these big vehicles, like the XM and Cayenne, race against each other.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM

14 Photos

But in this video, it's worth noting that neither car is production. The BMW plug-in hybrid is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces a combined 738 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque in its standard form. However, it is producing just over 800 PS for this duel.

Goliath versus...Goliath?

The XM is up against the less powerful Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with its 650 PS and 847 Nm of torque. Both SUVs are equipped with eight-speed gearboxes and all-wheel drive, but the XM is no lightweight at 2,721 kilograms, 453 kg more than the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Review

23 Photos

The BMW suffered against the Porsche, but the XM still covered the 400 metres from a standing start faster than the Porsche in the first heat, clocking a time of 11.371 seconds at nearly 124 mph. The Porsche did it in 11.621 seconds at 119 mph.

The second race was closer, but the Porsche took a real victory with its time of 11.168 seconds to the BMW's 11.354. The third race offered the same result but still by a tiny margin, the Cayenne needing 11.216 seconds to the XM's 11.263 seconds.