Do you remember the Opel Astra OPC X-treme from 2001? It was a sports car study for road use with a 444 PS 4.0-litre V8, CFRP body and tubular frame. Despite several customer enquiries and ten pre-orders, small series production never materialised. A small series was planned for a seven-figure Deutsch Mark sum, including extended service.

Why do we remember this vehicle? Well, when we first saw Irmscher's latest conversion based on the current Opel-Vauxhall Astra, we couldn't help but think of it. The World Rally Championship and the WRC vehicles served as inspiration for this spectacular design.

Even at first glance at the front, you can recognise the clear differentiation through the aggressive front section with the elaborately designed widenings and air openings. The Irmscher radiator grille with the typical Opel Vizor "face" has been part of the Irmscher DNA for many years.

Integrated side attachments can be found on the side, which extend over the entire lower side area and end in the widening of the rear section. The striking rear apron dominates the rear of the Astra IRC. The massive rear aerofoil makes it completely wild. Any Manta driver would be proud of this "table". The entire ensemble is designed to make a lasting impression.

How do you feel when you see the souped-up Astra? Irmscher says: "Rallying has left a lasting mark on Irmscher's history and this is clearly evident in the Irmscher Astra IRC. Countless motorsport successes by drivers such as Walter Röhrl, Jochi Kleint, Franz Engstler and Johnny Cecotto can be felt when you look at this vehicle."

Irmscher has been offering an extensive customisation portfolio in the series since the market launch, including a body kit, lowering, performance upgrades of up to 25 PS and wheels up to 20 inches in Hydra Star design. These wheels are also the footwear of the Irmscher Astra IRC in a modified version.

Irmscher is aiming for a system output of 260 PS, so it is obviously the Astra GSe with plug-in hybrid and 225 PS as the basis. Whether the Irmscher Astra IRC will be realised in a small series is still open.