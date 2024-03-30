Whether it is the new Fiat Pandina or the imminent Seat Ibiza and Arona, many car manufacturers are revising their older models in their range in order to be able to continue selling them in Europe. From 7 July 2024, all new registrations in the EU must have various assistance systems on board. This includes a speed limit warning including traffic sign recognition.

And so Hyundai is also giving its Golf rival, the i30, a facelift. The third generation of the i30 has been on the market since 2017. The successful compact series starts the new model year as a five-door and an estate with an updated design and modified technology. Let's find out all the new features.

Hyundai i30 2024, the exterior

Aesthetically, the restyled Hyundai i30 has been slightly revised in the bumpers. On the front, the radiator grille, the insert under the number plate and the fog lamp surrounds have been redesigned. The rear one, on the other hand, has been fitted with a new chrome insert, but that's not all. LED front and rear lights are now standard on all versions and new paint finishes make their debut on the list.

As for the sportier N Line version, it gets a new radiator grille, new bumpers with a dark grey insert and new 18-inch alloy wheels with a specific design for this slight facelift.

Hyundai i30 N Line 2024

Hyundai i30 2024, the interior

Moving on to the interior for this slight mid-2024 restyling comes a new dashboard and seat covers, the latter now available in both cloth and leather-blend fabric. In terms of technology, the dashboard has been fitted with a new 4.2-inch LCD colour trip computer while a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit is available as an option.

Also making their way into the cabin are three USB Type-C ports at the front and rear and Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates for the integrated navigation system.

Hyundai i30 N Line 2024, gli interni

Hyundai i30 2024, engines and technology

As anticipated, however, the real highlights of the Hyundai i30 2024 are all in the new ADAS systems required to comply with the new regulations in force as of 7 July 2024.

To mark the occasion, the company has expanded the compact car's list of standard driver assistance systems, which now includes names like front and rear parking assist, automatic emergency braking and Cyclist Detection, which can recognise cyclists and avoid collisions.

Three important assistants which, for a fee, can be supplemented include Automatic Emergency Braking during turns, capable of avoiding collisions with oncoming vehicles during left-hand turns, and Motorway Assist 1.5, capable of automatically maintaining distance from the vehicle in front, adapting speed to the limit imposed on that particular road and turn while keeping the car in its lane.

Hyundai i30 station wagon 2024

Lastly, the i30's standard equipment includes occupant alert, a system that warns the driver, before he or she gets out of the car, with a message on the on-board computer if a rear door has been opened before the start of the journey, so as to prevent children or pets from being left unintentionally in the rear seats.

In terms of engines, there have been no announcements and the 120 and 160 PS mild hybrid 1.0 and 1.5-litre petrol should remain. However, no more i30 N, which has been retired in Europe due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Hyundai i30 2024, prices

The Korean manufacturer has not yet announced the prices in the UK of the new Hyundai i30. The current version starts at £22,700 for the 120-PS SE Connect with iMT gearbox and goes up to £27,865 for the 160-PS N Line with dual-clutch automatic transmission.