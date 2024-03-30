As a valued reader it's quite possible you have already read our "Do you remember?" series. There we present cars from the past that are now almost forgotten. But what about the models that are still on the road in large numbers? The types that everyone knows, that have been on the road for well over 20 years, but in some cases much less.

Will they become classic cars one day? This is a source of controversy and we want to present some of these models in our "Classic of the future?" series.

There was jubilation in Munich in February 2009 in which BMW defined a completely new vehicle segment. At least that's what the press department says. The reason: "The BMW Concept 5 Series Gran Turismo embodies the close-to-production adaptation of the Progressive Activity Saloon (PAS) in the upper mid-size class and provides an outlook on the expansion of the BMW 5 Series with an additional vehicle concept. [...] It combines elegance, spacious comfort and variability."

In October 2009, the series version of the 5 Series Gran Turismo was launched on the market. Visually and in terms of dimensions, it is somewhere between the 5 Series and the 7 Series. The internal model series code F07 also fits in with this: the 5 Series has F01, the 7 Series F10. In fact, the 5 Series GT (the commonly used abbreviation) mixes technology from both series.

Like quite a few journalists, we were initially somewhat confused 15 years ago and tried to categorise the 5 Series GT. "The vehicle is located somewhere between a saloon, SUV and coupe, but its body shape could also simply be described as a hatchback saloon - an unusual concept in the upper mid-size class."

He continues: "Even at first glance, the dimensions of the 5 Series GT are impressive. With a length of 5.00 metres, it is almost as long as a 7 Series and, at around two tonnes, similarly heavy. The height of 1.56 metres is closer to the normal 5 Series than to the X6. Nevertheless, the new body variant looks tall, especially from the rear. The trailing edge at the bulky rear is surprisingly high up. Aesthetically, this is not the best solution. A lower rear end would give the BMW more coupe elegance, but here the designers had to defer to the aerodynamicists in which the high edge provides more downforce."

But what undisputedly speaks in favour of the 5 Series GT is its enormous amount of space. The 5 Series GT has exactly the same wheelbase as the 7 Series as much of the floor assembly also comes from its big brother. The 3.07 metre distance between the axles benefits the rear in particular. Rear legroom is therefore generous, although it is even more generous in the long-wheelbase version of the 7 Series. There is also plenty of room for long legs in the rear of the 5 Series GT.

Depending on the position of the sliding rear seats, the boot increases from 440 to a maximum of 590 litres. If the rear seats are folded down, a slightly inclined storage area is created at the front and a flat one at the rear. There is now space for a maximum of 1,700 litres of luggage.

The GT boot also offers another special feature as in the (then second) Skoda Superb, it can be accessed in two ways. If you only have small items to stow, you can only open the lower half by pressing the button in the centre of the flap from the outside. If you want to load a something larger, you should press the button on the right-hand side instead.

The entire flap then swings upwards with the help of an electric motor. The advantage of this elaborate design if, for example, someone is still sitting in the well-air-conditioned rear compartment in winter when the outside temperature is minus 20 degrees, you don't have to bother them with a blast of cold air, but can open the small flap instead.

BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo after the 2013 facelift

One of three engines will be working under the bonnet at market launch. The entry-level 530d model is powered by the familiar 3.0-litre diesel with 245 PS. Just above this, at almost the same price level, is the new six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the 306 PS 535i. If you want more power, you can choose a 4.4-litre V8 with 407 PS in the 550i. All three versions fulfil the Euro 5 emissions standard and are combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission familiar from the 760i and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive and other engines are in preparation.

However, only all-wheel drive for all variants will follow in 2010 and a 520d Gran Turismo in 2012, because customers are not biting as they would like. BMW completely dispenses with M variants of the car, which weighs up to 2.2 tonnes. The reluctance to buy is probably not due to the price. The BMW 530d Gran Turismo initially costs €55,200, the 535i €55,700 and the 550i €75,300.

A subtle facelift was carried out in 2013, and at the end of 2017 the 6 Series GT replaced the 5 Series GT after a good 150,000 units had been sold. It is more strongly based on the 5 Series, but has also been history since 2023. From 2013 to 2020, BMW even broke down the Gran Turismo concept to the 3 Series. Which GT has a chance of becoming a classic? The choice is yours.