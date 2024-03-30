With the GT3 RS, Porsche once again proves that the Stuttgart-based company is not only a master of mass sports, but can also produce razor-sharp track tools with road approval.

What could be more obvious than to herald the final stage of the GT3 RS with a set of H&R lowering springs. Thanks to the resulting lowering of the vehicle's centre of gravity, the forged wheels on both axles are around 10 millimetres lower in the wheel arches. Visually, the measure looks as if it has been cast from a single mould, but it can also be "experienced". The lower centre of gravity of the super-sporty Porsche and the H&R-typical spring characteristics pay off in terms of driving dynamics with a particularly "stable lateral position" and even more bite when turning in.

Gallery: H&R Porsche 911 GT3 RS (sport springs)

3 Photos

All H&R products are Made in Germany and always have the necessary parts certificates.

H&R suspension components for Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2WD, type 992M, incl. Weissach package, from model year 2022

Lowering springs

Lowering: front and rear approx. 10 mm

Price: €1,783 (approx. £1,500)

About H&R

H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co KG is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality suspension components for automobiles. The current range includes parts for a wide range of models and is being continuously expanded. Around 100 employees develop and produce sports springs, shock absorbers, sports and coilover suspensions, spacers, stabilisers and other components such as electronic lowering systems to the highest quality standards.

H&R also manufactures compression and tension springs for industrial applications. At its central location in Lennestadt (Sauerland), the company manufactures quality products for customers and clients in over 70 countries worldwide under the H&R brand name. In North America, H&R is represented by its own subsidiary.

H&R stands for intensive technology transfer from international motorsport to the development of innovative suspension components for road cars. Leading teams in Formula 1, the DTM, the endurance classics at Le Mans and the Nürburgring as well as other racing series rely on H&R technology. The automotive industry also relies on the chassis specialist's expertise: Porsche equips all its sports and racing models with H&R technology ex works.