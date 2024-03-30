The Jaguar I-Pace was the first mass-produced electric model from the British brand and one of the first long-range electric vehicles on the market. However, I-Pace owners have been through quite an eventful period, starting with fairly significant depreciation followed by a massive recall to address a battery pack fire.

Last year, Jaguar issued a recall for nearly 6,400 I-Pace electric vehicles sold in the US to apply a software update to monitor battery condition. All models, from 2019 to 2024, were affected and some vehicles needed a new battery energy monitoring module. Jaguar also said that if a vehicle needed a new battery, it would be taken care of free of charge. However, there is now a new recall in place for the first I-Paces, but there is no immediate solution to the problem.

According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all 2019 Jaguar I-Paces sold in the US, 258 vehicles, are equipped with battery packs "exposed to multiple technical issues" that can lead to an increased risk of thermal overload.

This is not a first for LG Energy Solution...

The NHTSA safety recall report mentions that battery packs, manufactured between 1 March 2018 and 31 May 2018, are more likely to have short circuits in the battery cells, especially if the state of charge is above 85%. NHTSA said that cars that have already been repaired in the previous safety recall are less likely to experience thermal overload, but "to remove any doubt for early models, this safety recall is ongoing," the federal administration added.

In other words, if a 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is charged to more than 85%, smoke or fire may escape from the high-voltage battery, which could lead to serious injury and property damage if the car is parked indoors.

The fix is still under development and until Jaguar finds a permanent solution, the brand is advising customers to charge their electric vehicles only up to a maximum of 75% and to park only outside and away from buildings. The battery cells that power the I-Pace were manufactured by LG Energy Solution. The same company manufactured the batteries for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Bolt EUV and Hyundai Kona Electric, which were also part of huge battery recalls.

