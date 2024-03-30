The headline isn't completely off base, it really is true. Mansory is building a Rolls-Royce Cullinan specifically for the tastes of people from the Arabian Peninsula and people from - well - erm... for people who like a lot of gold. The two cars are called Mansory Linea d'Arabo and Mansory Linea d'Oro and as a mere mortal you will find it difficult to buy one of them.

This is because each is a one-off. Some people will welcome this fact, but where the two luxury SUVs are located, people will see things differently. They were specifically designed for display in the Mansory showroom in Dubai as part of the newly conceived "Atelier" programme line. From now on, this refers to all vehicles “that are based on the personal preferences and ideas of the company founder, Kourosh Mansory”.

And the boss obviously likes it opulent. Incidentally, the number with the real gold (and the usual vast amounts of carbon fibre) has already been done once before, in 2010 on a Bugatti Veyron Linea d'Oro. The Cullinan is not quite as fast as the hypercar from Molsheim, but offers more space for as much of the precious metal as possible.

Everything that was once chrome-plated or silver-coloured on the outside now shines in gold. Including the monumental 24-inch forged rims, which are covered with 295/30 rubber. In addition, all the carbon fibre parts of the exterior are adorned with real gold inlays without exception. That must not have been cheap either.

If you take a look at the pictures, you will see that the interior of the Linea d'Oro sparkles and glitters like a disco ball. Black leather with gold-coloured piping is used here. As with the exterior, all carbon parts in the interior are decorated with real gold inlays and all standard parts otherwise finished in chrome or silver are painted gold-coloured. Real gold inlays are used in the centre console and pedals.

Gallery: Mansory Linea D Arabo (2024) Rolls-Royce Cullinan

32 Photos

The Arabo is basically the same, except that gold is replaced by copper. Another unique feature of the second vehicle is that the the carbon parts are not infused with real gold, but show the company name "MANSORY" in copper colour and intertwoven in Arabic.

For the body kit and performance upgrade, the tuner uses the parts that it first fitted to the Rolls SUV back in 2020. Skirts, wings, side skirts and carbon bonnet are replaced. The V12 is boosted from 571 PS and 850 Nm to 610 PS and 950 Nm thanks to a change in the engine electronics and a new rear silencer. Mansory promises a 0-62 mph time of 5.0 seconds and an increase in top speed to 174 mph.