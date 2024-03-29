Like every year, the New York Motor Show opens with the World Car Awards. Now in its twentieth year, this international competition rewards the most important new models in various categories.

The various prizes are awarded by a jury of 102 journalists from all over the world, including, for Motor1 Italy, the editor-in-chief, Alessandro Lago. The 'queen' of the 2024 World Car Awards is the Kia EV9, the Korean manufacturer's largest electric SUV. Here are all the winning cars in the various categories.

Car of the Year

Kia EV9 2024

As we said, first prize went to the Kia EV9, whose personal shape, spacious interior and powerful powertrain (up to 384 PS) won over the judges. Second place went to the Chinese saloon BYD Seal, and third place to the Volvo EX30, the Swedish manufacturer's compact electric SUV.

Car Design of the Year

Toyota Prius

The victory of the Toyota Prius as 'best designed car' is probably one of the surprises of this year's competition. The hybrid saloon (which is also rechargeable) came out on top against the Ferrari Purosangue and the Ford Bronco, the American off-roader due to arrive in Europe at the end of 2023.

City Car of the Year

Volvo EX30

In the city car category, it was the Volvo EX30 that triumphed, as it is one of the most interesting electric cars in its segment at the moment, with prices starting at £33,795 and power ratings of up to 428 PS.

Second place went to the BYD Dolphin (another 100% electric model), while third place went to the Lexus LBX, the top-of-the-range hybrid crossover based on the Toyota Yaris Cross mechanics.

Premium car of the year

BMW Serie 5

Among the premium cars, the winner was the new BMW 5 Series with its i5 electric version. It is followed by the new Mercedes E-Class (available in a wide variety of electrified engines, including diesel) and the EQE electric SUV.

Electric vehicle of the year

Kia EV9 2024

A "double coup" for the Kia EV9, which also won the category for 100% electric models. The Korean SUV beat off competition from the BMW i5 and the compact Volvo EX30.

Sports car of the year

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Finally, we come to the prize for high-performance models. The winner is the unbridled Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the first electrically powered N with 650 PS. The BMW M2 and XM are also on the podium.