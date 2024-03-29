In a move aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities, Nottinghamshire Police has recently expanded its fleet with the acquisition of 100 brand-new Skoda vehicles. These additions are set to play a pivotal role across various functions, encompassing neighbourhood and road policing units, as well as driver training initiatives. Some of the vehicles have been strategically converted to serve a multitude of functions, with some conversions facilitated under Skoda’s own turnkey conversion service.

Comprising a total of 92 Octavia Estates and eight Superb Estates, the new fleet brings a diverse range of capabilities to the force. The Octavias, available in 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TDI SE Tech variants, are earmarked for response and neighbourhood policing duties. The cars are outfitted with emergency warning equipment, complete livery kits, and roof-mounted light bars.

The Superb Estates, in turn, all specified in Sportline Plus 2.0 TSI 280 DSG 4x4 specification, will find application in dog units and road policing functions. Notably, the dog units will benefit from bespoke kennel conversions crafted by Pressfab EVO Limited, a Skoda-approved converter, in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Police. These conversions are tailored to meet the force's specific requirements, featuring specialised air conditioning systems and blue light fittings. Furthermore, road policing vehicles will be equipped with full-blue light fittings, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology, and matrix boards.

“Nottinghamshire Police has opted to add more Skodas to the fleet due to their performance within the blue light market and reliability on our current fleet. We have found the manufacturer and its models to be reliable, operationally responsive and dependable for our ongoing commitment to safety and the officers who are driving these vehicles under demanding conditions,“ Rachael Whinham, Fleet Manager at Nottinghamshire Police, commented.