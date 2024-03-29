After reaching European markets, where it is already on sale in some countries (but not in the UK yet), the new generation Dacia Duster will have its commercial focus directed towards emerging countries. Proof of this comes from India, where Renault's local division has just confirmed the launch of the model. The SUV will arrive there sometime between the third quarter of 2024 and the first months of 2025, and will be accompanied by several new features.

In a teaser, Renault revealed some details and said that the new generation Duster will arrive in India with its own design elements. Compared to the Dacia version sold in Europe, the model shows a new internal arrangement of the headlights, a new grille mesh, and a bumper with a much more robust overall appearance. There's also a change of the logos.

Dacia Duster (2024)

151 Photos

In terms of size, the new Duster will be the same in both regions. In other words, it will be 4,343 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, 1,656 mm high and 2,657 mm long. The boot will hold up to 472 litres. The CMF-D platform will also be the same, but will have to undergo some adjustments and simplifications in order to be produced at more competitive prices in India.

Terrano was Nissan's version of the first generation Duster

Another confirmed development is that Nissan will repeat the strategy already implemented locally and will also have its own version of the Duster. The Japanese variant also appears in a teaser and will have the mission of succeeding the Terrano. Despite being technically identical to the Duster, the Nissan model will have its own design, with interconnected LEDs at the front, an exclusive bumper, and wheels with a new design.

In addition to the Duster and the successor to the Terrano, Renault and Nissan are preparing two more SUVs for India. Both will be launched at a later date and will have the same technical basis as the original models. The difference will be in terms of size, space for up to seven passengers, and more refined positioning. The strategy adopted will be the same as that already applied by Hyundai with the Creta and Alcazar models.