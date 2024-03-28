February was a positive month for the new car market in Europe. According to data from JATO Dynamics (covering 28 European markets), 988,116 cars were registered, which is about 10 per cent more than the previous year. Driving the growth, as before the Covid pandemic, were petrol cars, responsible for 61% of the total.

Another very interesting figure concerns cars produced in China, which recorded the highest year-on-year growth levels (+45%). By comparison, registrations of cars produced in Germany and Spain each recorded a 6% increase. Let's take a closer look at all models.

Dacia Sandero still in the lead

Dacia's growth continued in February and the Sandero remained at the top of the list of best-selling cars in Europe, with 20,797 units (+13%). The Tesla Model Y took second place with 19,760 units (+7%), followed by the Volkswagen Golf (19,490, +45%).

Citroën C3 registrations were up 61% (thanks to offers on the previous generation and the arrival of the new one). Also up were the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla, Audi A3, BMW X1, Seat/Cupra Leon, Tesla Model 3, MG Zs and Opel/Vauxhall Astra.

Among the newcomers, the Jeep Avenger registered 5,677 units, of which 1,434 were electric; the Volvo EX30 3,663 units and the Renault Espace 1,722 units. Mitsubishi registered 1,535 and 1,339 units of the Colt and ASX respectively, and Honda 1,100 units of the ZR-V.

Best-selling cars in Europe in February 2024

Dacia Sandero, 20,797 units (+13%) Tesla Model Y, 19,760 units (+7%) Volkswagen Golf, 19,490, +45%) Peugeot 208, 18,476 (+14%) Citroen C3, 17,787 (+61%) Skoda Octavia, 16,587 (+35%) Toyota Yaris Cross, 15,760 (+7%) Renault Clio, 15,002 (+26%) Volkswagen T-Roc, 13,975 (-11%) Peugeot 2008, 13,900 (+17%)

Tesla Model Y Volkswagen Golf 2024 Dacia Sandero

The race of Made in China cars

The growth of Chinese-made cars is even more evident when considering BEV registrations. In the first two months of 2024, 20% of registered BEVs are made in China, 33% come from Germany, but in the latter case the increase is only 8%.

It should be noted, however, that around 44% of all Chinese made car volumes were registered by Western brands, including Tesla, Volvo and Dacia, while 40% were registered by MG, wholly Chinese owned and designed, but positioned in the West as a British brand.

This means that Chinese brands accounted for only 16% of Chinese-made car registrations, confirming that these manufacturers continue to face perception and awareness challenges in Europe.

Best-selling brands in Europe in February 2024