"The outline of the future". That's how Alfa Romeo defines it in the Instagram post where the Italian manufacturer shows the profile of the Milano. As its name suggests, the B-SUV will be unveiled on 10 April in Milan, Italy.

It's one of the most eagerly awaited new Italian models of the year. Over the last few months, we've already had a few glimpses of it through spy shots and an official video.

The Milano, Alfa Romeo's first electric car

With the Milano, Alfa Romeo returns to the B-segment after a six-year absence. It's a comeback in the form of an SUV and the Milano, which is expected to be around 4 metres long, is positioned below the Stelvio and Tonale. In the image posted on Instagram, you can clearly see the profile, but also some details of the rear light units, which are illuminated.

The rounded lines are described as "of the future", as the Milano will be the forerunner of Alfa Romeo's next new models. It is the Biscione's first electric car and, although it is related to the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, it represents a turning point in the electrification of the range.

The light that switches on and off in the teaser video draws attention precisely to electric power. In the background is the city of Milan, from which the B-SUV takes its name, which has been used in the past for the Alfa Romeo 75 in North America.

What we know about it

The official presentation of the Milano is now very close, but the teaser gives us the opportunity to remind ourselves of everything we already know. For example, looking at the spy shots, we saw that the classic Trilobo Alfa Romeo could be placed on top of the bonnet and that the LED headlamp units are very similar to those on the Tonale and Stelvio.

As for the interior, the sketches suggest typical Alfa styling, with instrumentation inherited (perhaps) from the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo Milano, the first photo Alfa Romeo Milano, interior sketch

The electric motor should be the same as that used on the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 (54 kWh battery pack and with a declared range of around 249 miles, WLTP). Later versions could come with the 100 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, available in both internal combustion and mild hybrid versions. But for full confirmation, we'll have to wait a little longer. Keep following us, see you on 10 April!