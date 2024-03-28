The Maserati MCXtrema is (almost) ready. Ahead of deliveries scheduled for this summer, the Trident super sports car is undergoing on-track testing to fine-tune every detail of its configuration.

Maserati is the source of this information, having published a video yesterday of the MCXtrema between the curbs of the Varano de' Melegari circuit in Italy.

Already experienced

To date, the Maserati has undergone 200 hours of simulator testing and more than 1,000 hours of virtual analysis, not to mention on-track testing.

Unveiled at Monterey Car Week in 2023, the MCXtrema is based on the MC20 and will be produced in just 62 examples. This makes it an ultra-limited edition for the brand's most ardent collectors.

This is a car designed exclusively for the track, powered by the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 increased to 740 PS and 730 Nm of torque thanks to the installation of two upgraded turbines.

To handle this increase in power, the engineers have adopted suspensions derived from the world of motorsport, with a carbon-ceramic racing braking system.

The powertrain is complemented by a 6-speed sequential gearbox with reinforced clutch and paddle shifters. It transfers power exclusively to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential.

A tailor-made suit

Aesthetically, the MCXtrema is distinguished by an even more aggressive and aerodynamic body. The more rounded lines of the standard MC20 have been replaced by more angular shapes, giving it a bold and unique appearance.

The interior of the Maserati is no different, with a symmetrical layout reminiscent of a single-seater cockpit. The split control console, placed on a central carbon fibre structure, moves in sync with the opening of the doors making it easier for the driver to get in and out. But the highlight of the interior is undoubtedly the steering wheel, equipped with a central 5-inch screen that provides all the vital information about the car.

The price has not yet been announced, but we can expect it to be much higher than the €250,000 (£215,000) of an MC20.