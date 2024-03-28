The Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class models, which first appeared in the 1990s, have gone through the years with different philosophies. The one from Ingolstadt has always remained true to itself, while the one from Stuttgart has changed radically. From a small van to a five-door and a saloon. The A-Class was last revised at the end of 2022, while the A3 has just been given a facelift. So... Time for a data comparison.

Exterior

The Audi A3 changes the styling of the previous version only very subtly. A few details such as the design of the headlights, the larger single-frame radiator grille and the front logo that has been moved further up are the features. The big news is the introduction of the A3 Allstreet. An equipment variant that takes its cue from the world of crossovers without overdoing it in terms of ground clearance.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class also used the latest facelift to revise some styling elements without distorting the general line, with a redesigned radiator grille and new lights. There is no crossover version for this model, so you have to go straight for the GLA and choose a proper SUV.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Audi A3 4.35 metres 1.81 metres 1.44 metres 2.63 metres Mercedes-Benz A-Class 4.42 metres 1.79 metres 1.44 metres 2.73 metres

Interior

There are no major innovations in the interior of the Audi A3. The gear selector has been made smaller to create space on the centre tunnel, and the air vents have been slightly redesigned. The 10.25-inch digital instrumentation and the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, whose software has been updated, have been retained. Thanks to OTA updates, third-party apps can now be downloaded. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and the cradle for wireless smartphone charging are also available. The climate controls remain in real buttons.

The space on the rear bench seat is good, less so on the centre seat with stiffer upholstery and a bulky centre tunnel. Comfort is enhanced by the air conditioning vents and two USB Type-C sockets. The boot of the Sportback offers a capacity of 380 to 1,200 litres, and the backrests can be folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has 7-inch instrumentation on board as standard, with 10.25 inches available as an option. The infotainment monitor is just as large. The system is always connected and can also be operated by voice control, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate control elements are also physical here.

As in the A3, the rear is comfortable. Provided there are only two people sitting in the back, anyone sitting in the centre has to contend with a rather bulky transmission tunnel in particular. There is no shortage of USB sockets and air vents here either. The boot of the five-door version is on a par with that of its rivals and ranges from a minimum of 370 to a maximum of 1,210 litres.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment screen Boot volume Audi A3 10.25-inch 10.1-inch 380 - 1,200 litres Mercedes-Benz A-Class 7 or 10.25-inch 10.25-inch 370 - 1,210 litres

Powertrains

The Audi A3 is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid support and 150 PS (35 TFSI) and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (35 TDI), also with 150 PS. Both are coupled to the 7-speed DSG. A 6-speed manual gearbox will then also be available for the petrol engine. According to Audi, further combustion-only variants will follow in the second quarter of 2024, with a plug-in hybrid also arriving at the end of the year. There will also be a 333 PS sports version in the form of an S3, which will be followed by the RS 3 with over 400 PS (although there is no information on this yet).

The engine range of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is broader and includes electrified petrol engines in mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions and outputs between 136 and 306 PS. Only the AMG A 45 with 421 PS is left out. The diesels, on the other hand, are not electrified and offer outputs of 116, 150 or 190 PS.

Audi A3 Allstreet Mercedes-AMG A 45

Model Petrol Diesel Plug-in hybrid Audi A3 1.5 150 PS 2.0 150 HP n.a. Mercedes-Benz A-Class 1.3 136 PS MHEV

1.3 163 PS MHEV

2.0 224 PS MHEV

2.0 306 PS MHEV

2.0 421 PS 2.0 116 PS

2.0 150 PS

2.0 190 PS 1.3 218 PS

Prices for the Audi A3

Prices for the Audi A3 start at £32,630. The surcharge for the saloon is £565. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, a 10.1-inch central monitor, a voice assistant, traffic sign recognition, drowsiness detection, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, a parking assistant and adaptive cruise control.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class costs at least £30,705. The 180 Sport Edition offers 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic air conditioning, the 10.25-inch central monitor, 7-inch digital instruments, a reversing camera, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and cruise control as standard.