When the GranTurismo Folgore is launched, Maserati will become the first Italian premium brand to offer a 100% electric car, ahead of Ferrari, thanks to the strong support Stellantis is receiving.

As told by Giovanni Sgro, head of the Italian brand's Competition Department, this GT without a combustion engine integrates technological solutions developed in racing. In fact, Maserati's participation in Formula E is motivated, among other reasons, by the connection between racing and production models.

Electric range in 2028

"Electrification represents our present and our future and, as pioneers do, we have developed a comprehensive strategic plan, which involves the integral and progressive transformation of our range", explained Sgro.

Thus, from next year, all Maseratis will be sold with an electric version and by 2028, only new non-combustion models will be available in Maserati dealerships.

From the racetrack to the street

Returning to the GranTurismo Folgore, it promises 761 PS and brutal acceleration from 0-60 in just 2.7 seconds, driven by three engines, one at the front and two at the rear. Specifically, "the maximum performance of the GT and the GEN3 Formula E cars are similar," said Sgro.

We are committed to getting and transferring the best in terms of technological development from the track to the road. The Formula E is the perfect scenario to enhance and develop Maserati's vision focused on electrification," he added.

One of the qualities of the new Maserati road car is its high energy recuperation capacity thanks to regenerative braking, which is up to 400 kW. "On the GEN3s, that figure can reach 600 kW."

"Exciting driving"

Control of the propulsion is also shared between the Folgore and the single-seater racer, so that the connected systems exchange information based on the different driving programmes, from MaxRange to Corsa, to "deliver the best and most environmentally friendly GT driving experience", Sgro said.

Will the GranTurismo Folgore be an exciting car to drive despite its electric nature? "There is no reason to think otherwise and we are really motivated to make a difference in terms of performance and dynamism in the green market.