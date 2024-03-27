P525: This is the abbreviation of the current top model of the Land Rover Defender with supercharged V8. However, the British brand is now working on a new top-of-the-range version of the off-roader. The name: Octa. The first details are now available.

It is said the enormous capabilities of the new Defender top model are guaranteed by its V8 twin-turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and the "highly developed" "6D Dynamics" chassis.

6D Dynamics is being used for the first time in a Defender and, according to Land Rover, gives the new Defender Octa "an unrivalled range of capabilities and the highest levels of comfort and poise, allowing the model to excel on and off-road."

Thanks to hydraulically connected dampers, the 6D Dynamics suspension of the Defender Octa uses an innovative control system to eliminate virtually all body pitch and roll when accelerating, braking and cornering. At the same time, suspension travel and axle articulation are maximised in demanding off-road passages.

The luxurious aspirations of the new Defender Octa are reflected not least in its name, which is derived from the octahedron shape of a diamond. However, the reference to the number eight was probably also chosen because of the V8 under the bonnet.

This is why the new top-of-the-range Defender model is also characterised by the newly developed diamond graphic framed by a circle. It can be seen on various details of the bodywork and interior, including a shiny black diamond on a milled and sandblasted titanium disc on the panels of the signature graphic. Titanium was chosen here primarily for its robustness and resistance to the elements.

The Defender Octa is currently undergoing the most comprehensive development programme in Defender history: from the snow and ice of Sweden to the desert of Dubai and the asphalt of the Nürburgring to the rocks of Moab in Utah.

Fancy it? Anyone interested in registering for the Super Defender is asked to contact their authorised Defender dealer. However, the top model is unlikely to be cheap: The normal Defender 110 P525 is currently priced at £111,655.