Dacia has expanded the Sandero range with the addition of a new engine and a new trim level. The Journey grade and the TCe 110 turbocharged petrol mill are now available for orders in the United Kingdom on selected versions.

For the Sandero Stepway Extreme, the addition of the TCe 110 engine complements the top-tier specification. The three-cylinder engine generates 110 PS and achieves a fuel efficiency of 45.6 mpg (WLTP combined) with CO2 emissions as low as 125 g/km. Accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in around 10 seconds, it's mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Euro 6-compliant motor expands the drivetrain options for the Sandero Stepway Extreme to four, offering customers versatility with TCe 90, TCe 90 automatic, and TCe 100 bi-fuel powertrains. The Sandero Stepway Extreme TCe 110 is available with a starting price of £18,645 OTR.

Meanwhile, the Sandero lineup - the best-selling new car across Europe in January this year - welcomes the Journey trim level, a well-loved feature among Duster customers. Building upon the already generous Essential and Expression versions, the Sandero Journey introduces automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an electronic parking brake, Blind Spot Warning, and the MediaNav infotainment system with an 8.0-inch screen, DAB radio, Bluetooth, Smartphone replication, USB-C ports both front and rear, six speakers, and Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.

Externally, the Journey distinguishes itself with a shark-fin antenna, Randia 16-inch alloy wheels, and black door mirrors. Internally, features include a high central armrest with console storage, removable phone support, flexible boot floor, and door sill protectors. The Sandero Journey is available starting from £15,795 OTR.