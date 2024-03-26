Since the relaunch of the Land Rover Defender and the disappearance of the Lada Niva and Suzuki Jimny from the market, there are really only two off-road vehicle icons left: the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. While the Toyota has now been given a new look in retro guise, the G-Class remains true to itself visually. But under the bonnet, things are changing.

Exterior

Its unmistakable angular shape is the hallmark of the Mercedes G-Class, and even in the course of the latest development, the design remains largely unchanged. Typical details continue to characterise it. These include the striking door handles and the characteristic closing sound, the robust exterior protective moulding, the exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the attached indicators.

A new feature is the radiator grille with four horizontal louvres instead of the previous three. In addition, there are newly designed bumpers at the front and rear, with the front ones featuring a new grille look. The reversing camera has a new position in the centre of the bumper above the number plate holder. A wiper water nozzle is fitted to the side of the reversing camera in case it gets dirty while driving. This activates when the driver activates the rear windscreen washer system.

The conventionally powered models also incorporate some elements that were developed for the first fully electric version of the off-road legend. Specifically, a new A-pillar panelling and a spoiler lip on the roof trim as well as new insulation materials contribute to improved aerodynamics and increased noise comfort. Here is the new Mercedes G-Class compared to the old model:

As standard, the new models drive up with aerodynamically optimised, 18-inch light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design and LED High Performance headlights. The sodalite blue metallic paint colour is now available. There is also a choice of new wheel designs in sizes from 18 to 20 inches.

With the "PROFESSIONAL Line Exterior", customers can emphasise the off-road character of their G-Class. The package includes stone guard grilles for the headlights, mud flaps and 18-inch all-terrain tyres. The "Exclusive Line" and "AMG Line", on the other hand, are classier and sportier.

Of course, there is also a new Mercedes-AMG G63, with the MANUFAKTUR hyper blue magno exterior colour available exclusively for the top model. Its front is characterised by the new AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvres in front of the air intakes. There are also stainless steel inserts in the bumper.

Adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights are included as standard. Thanks to intelligent lighting functions, they illuminate the road according to the situation and react to the current traffic situation with the help of 84 individually controllable high-performance LEDs. The rear lights feature LED technology.

Interior

Numerous design elements of the exterior can be found in the interior. For example, in the side air vents, which echo the shape of the round headlights are now also available illuminated. The typical grab handle on the passenger side and the switches for the three differential locks also remain central elements in the redesigned off-road control centre.

Mercedes G-Class (2024)

The multifunction steering wheel of the current generation with touch control panels is covered in nappa leather as standard. The interior of the new G-Class can be upgraded with additional comfort features on request. These include temperature-controlled cup holders, a wireless charging system for mobile devices and the MBUX high-end rear-seat entertainment system. It comprises two fully integrated touch displays with a screen diagonal of 11.6 inches.

Paint colour, spare wheel ring, seat trim, decorative stitching, instrument panel and much more: with the MANUFAKTUR customisation programme, owners can make their G-Class one of a kind. When choosing exclusive colour combinations, individual contrasts and materials, there are almost unlimited possibilities, if money is no object, of course.

Connectivity

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with a 12.3-inch driver and media display with touch controls is on board for the first time in all model variants. Smartphone integration connects the mobile phone wirelessly to the multimedia system via Android Auto Wireless or Apple CarPlay.

MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is also part of the standard equipment of the new G-Class. The system superimposes graphical navigation and traffic information onto live images on the media display. The system also provides support at traffic lights. It displays the current traffic light phase and thus provides assistance when visibility of the signal is restricted.

With MBUX, the dialogue and adaptive voice assistant has also found its way into the new G-Class. Certain actions can now be triggered without the activation term "Hey Mercedes". The voice assistant also has around 20 voice commands that have been created exclusively for use in the new G-Class.

Drives

The off-road vehicle icon continues to rely on the proven ladder frame concept, three mechanical differential locks and the combination of independent suspension with double wishbone front axle and rigid rear axle. High ground clearance and long suspension travel form the basis for the off-road characteristics.

The following values speak for themselves:

Up to 100% climbing ability on suitable surfaces

Ground clearance between the axles of at least 241 mm

Maximum fording depth of 70 cm for water and mud passages

Driving stability on slopes of up to 35°

Slope angle of 31° at the front and 30° at the rear (without trailer coupling)

Ramp angle of 26°

The new G-Class comes as standard with the suspension including adaptive adjustable damping, which was only available as an optional extra in the previous models. According to Mercedes, the dampers compensate for uneven surfaces even better and withstand significantly greater damping forces than passive dampers.

Mercedes G-Class (2024)

With the roll and pitch stabilisation, the system continuously regulates the damper detection depending on the driving situation and automatically reduces body movements. Various components of the adaptive adjustable dampers are designed to withstand extreme loads such as splash water, wading, stone chipping and dirt.

The familiar electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering is included as standard. An electric parking brake is fitted as standard. Brake discs with a diameter of 354 millimetres and a thickness of 32 millimetres are used on the front axle. At the rear axle, the diameter is 345 millimetres and the thickness 22 millimetres.

The predecessors of the new Mercedes G-Class

The "Transparent bonnet" function can be called up via the off-road menu in the central display. In conjunction with the 360-degree camera, it enables a virtual view under the front of the vehicle. For this view, the vehicle combines the images from the front camera and the two exterior mirror cameras. The function helps to optimally assess crests, embankments and hollows if they are no longer visible through the windscreen due to an excessively steep angle.

The transfer case is tuned so that 40 per cent of the drive torque is transferred to the front axle and 60 per cent to the rear axle. The off-road gear reduction significantly increases the torque on the drive wheels when travelling off-road. At the same time, the top speed is reduced and the tractive force is increased.

The off-road reduction can be engaged in transmission mode "N" via the LOW RANGE switch up to a speed of 25 mph. The transmission ratio of the transfer case is then changed from 1.00 in the HIGH RANGE road driving position to 2.93. The changeover from LOW RANGE to HIGH RANGE is possible up to 43 mph.

Mercedes G-Class (2024)

The intelligent multi-plate clutch ensures that the new G-Class remains manoeuvrable for a long time. It behaves like an automatically controlled limited slip differential and regulates the vehicle's behaviour while driving. It switches to a fixed lock with one hundred per cent locking effect when the switch for the lock in the centre differential is actuated.

The locks on the front and rear axle differentials are designed as normal differential locks with 100 per cent locking effect. They operate purely electromechanically and are fully networked. All locks can be engaged individually while driving in both LOW RANGE and HIGH RANGE. The vehicle automatically switches to the "Rock" off-road driving programme when the locks are engaged. Drivers can recognise which of the locks is activated at any time by the switches for the three differential locks.

The engine range of the new G-Class is fully electrified. As mild hybrids with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and 48-volt on-board electrical system, they are designed to offer increased performance combined with reduced fuel consumption, as well as improved responsiveness and greater comfort. In addition to the new Mercedes-AMG G 63, the new G 500 and the new G 450 d are also available.

Mercedes G-Class (2024)

The future Mercedes G 500 will feature a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with twin turbocharging via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor. The petrol engine produces 449 PS and provides a maximum torque of 560 Nm. The ISG briefly delivers an additional 20 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. It also feeds the 48-volt on-board electrical system.

The range of engines is completed by the six-cylinder diesel in the new Mercedes-Benz G 450 d. The unit delivers 367 PS (+20 PS). The torque is 750 (+200) Nm.

Power transmission is provided by the 9G-TRONIC torque converter automatic gearbox. Also new are a number of additional assistance systems, such as Active Steering Assist.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2024)

The proven 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is used in the new Mercedes-AMG G 63. It delivers 585 PS and provides a maximum torque of 850 Nm. A new feature is the combination with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-alternator (ISG). This electrification provides an additional 20 PS of boost power and 200 Nm of torque for a short time.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 needs just 4.4 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph. The dynamic propulsion extends to a top speed of 220 km/h. In conjunction with the optionally available AMG Performance package, 137 mph and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds are possible.

The first fully electric variant of the G-Class will complete the model portfolio at a later date. It is likely to be called the EQG.

Prices

A Mercedes G-Class has never been cheap whereas the current model starts at £131,335 in the UK for the G 400 d AMG Line Premium Plus. However, prices have not yet been announced except for Germany which is €122,808 (approx. £105,300) for a lower spec model. There is also no mention of the market launch date at this time.