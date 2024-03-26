For the 58th time, Jeep invites you to the "Easter Jeep Safari" in the legendary terrain of Moab in the US state of Utah. And as every year, the brand has brought along some special off-road vehicle ideas. We show you the four concept vehicles in detail.

"The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is the perfect showcase for new Jeep concepts. More than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts gather each year to celebrate the world's most iconic 4x4 brand," says Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of the Jeep North America brand.

Gallery: 2024 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts

93 Photos

Jeep Low Down Concept

Fifteen years ago, the Jeep design team wowed Easter Jeep Safari attendees with the radically modified Jeep Wrangler Lower 40. The two-door Lower 40 rolled at normal ride height to maintain its centre of gravity and housed huge 40-inch mud-terrain tyres, while a 5.7-litre V8 under the bonnet provided massive power. The Lower 40 was an instant classic and, a decade and a half later, is still a crowd-pleaser and one of the fan favourites among EJS concepts.

The new Low Down concept is a tribute to the Lower 40, with this new Wrangler getting massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler 42x14.5R20 off-road tyres on 20-inch beadlock wheels squeezed under the custom carbon wing flares with the help of some creative wheel-spacing from Jeep. The standard Wrangler Rubicon 392 suspension remains intact, but the 5.38 ratio Dana 60 axles replace the standard 4:10 ratio Dana 44 axles.

Jeep Low Down Concept

Thanks to the larger tyre diameter and the shortening of the front and rear bumpers, the centre of gravity of the Low Down remains low, while the ground clearance and the angle of repose have been significantly increased.

The deep Poison Apple Red bodywork has been optimised by removing the rear door handles, a bespoke carbon bonnet with clear powerdome and a bespoke racing-style fuel filler flap in the driver's side rear quarter panel.

Jeep Low Down Concept

The interior consists of bespoke black leather seats with fabric inserts, Rhino flooring and a bespoke instrument panel without radio. A custom red-tinted bikini roof casts a warm red glow on the interior.

Like its Lower 40 predecessor, the Jeep Low Down is powered by a V8 engine, but in this modern interpretation it is a massive 6.4-litre 392 cubic inch engine with 482 PS mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The Jeep Willys Dispatcher is a concept based on the Wrangler 4xe, which is intended to convey the nostalgia of the early civilian Jeep of the post-war era. Externally, the vehicle gets a retro makeover from the ground up plus Super Traxion 36-inch tyres with 16 x 7.0-inch vintage-style alloy wheels. A custom old-school style front bumper houses a brand new, classic looking winch.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

Just like in the old days, the word "WILLYS" is embossed into the sides of the bonnet. The windscreen head is painted in gloss black, while the exterior is otherwise painted in a special colour called "Element 115 Green" (Moscovium, the number 115 in the periodic table, is associated with UFO whistle blower Bob Lazar), plus cream-coloured steel wheels. Inside, the Dispatcher has been refitted with a mixture of hard-wearing saddle leather and houndstooth fabric inserts. The front and rear headrests have been removed.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The Willys Dispatcher is powered by the 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid 4xe drive system, which delivers 380 PS and 637 Nm of torque via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Dana 50 Advantech front and rear axles with 4.70 ratios transmit all the power.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept "reflects the efforts of Mopar's Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) design and engineering teams to push the performance limits of the Gladiator even further for the annual drive to Moab." So there you have it.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The eye-catching ginger-snap metallic exterior with retro-inspired two-tone graphics is a real head-turner. The Gladiator concept rides on massive new 40x13.5R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyres mounted on satin black 18 x 9.0 inch KMC Grenade Crawl Beadlock wheels. The engine is a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6.

A system on the load floor offers additional lockable storage space with two sliding drawers, while the storage space on the load floor is still available. In the interior, the seats have been reupholstered with quilted and perforated Alea leather in light brown and black.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

With a nostalgic wink, the JPP design team fulfils the wish of many classic Jeep enthusiasts by equipping the Vacationeer concept with unique woodgrain graphics on the body, reminiscent of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models of the late 1960s to early 1990s.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

The 35-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tyres, which are mounted on 18 x 9-inch 701 Method racing rims, are ready for any challenge in Moab, and the ground clearance has been raised by a good four centimetres. There are also larger wheel cut-outs and customised widening of the bodywork.

Front and rear underride protection plates offer protection for the underbody, while a front-mounted warning winch masters difficult off-road situations. At the front of the white roof with Rhino panelling, three 11-inch TYRI LED headlights provide excellent illumination.

On the roof of the Vacationeer concept is a custom-built carbon fibre RedTail Overland Skyloft - an air-conditioned oasis with sleeping space for two and enough windows to enjoy the panoramic views.

The standard second and third row seats have been removed to accommodate the skyloft. A custom-built, weatherproof passageway allows easy access from the interior to the Skyloft. A sliding door at the front and rear and a small step, which can also be used as a table, facilitate access. The Jeep Vacationeer is powered by a 3.0-litre Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine.