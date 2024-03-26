Sometimes, very rarely, there are actually still surprises at motor shows. This is what happened tonight at the New York Auto Show. Hyundai's luxury subsidiary Genesis rolled into the Big Apple with some pretty hot news, and we mean hot in the truest sense of the word. The South Koreans are unveiling a new performance brand. The name? Magma. And judging by this GV60, good things seem to be in store for us.

Deja vu anyone? Well, a good year ago Genesis brought the same colour to New York. Back then with the GV80 Coupé Concept. This was followed a little later by the G80 Magma Special, a limited special series that was only offered in the Middle East.

Now the GV60 Magma Concept is new in the game. It was unveiled today at the 2024 New York Auto Show and is set to go into series production. This time it is not limited to a specific region, but the manufacturer has not yet released any further information regarding production. As far as possible performance optimisations for the electric crossover are concerned, there is also still largely radio silence. At least we know that there will be an improved battery that sends its juice to more powerful electric motors.

To make the most of the expected power plus, the GV60 Magma Concept has been lowered and widened a little. We see a remodelled front end with a larger air intake, which in this case of course does not feed a cold air-hungry combustion engine, but could provide cooling for the batteries, brakes and electric motors. Three more holes have been cut into the face above the air intake and new air curtains should improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The wing extensions match the more massive track. In addition, the study is fitted with very striking 21-inch wheels with integrated aero discs. Another aerodynamic trick are the fins on the roof, which should fan the rear spoiler to generate more downforce. Inside, we see more Magma with orange contrast stitching and seat backs in body colour.

"Genesis Magma represents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations of high-performance vehicles, with the ultimate goal of developing models exclusive to Genesis," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke.

"The brand will continue to introduce experimental concepts that carefully consider both technological and aesthetic elements. Although speed and performance are important, the Genesis Magma programme will go beyond this and focus on the driving experience to ignite the joy of sporty driving with effortless comfort."

It is not yet clear when customers will be able to experience the combination of sporty driving and effortless comfort in the GV60. Donckerwolke merely said that this will be the case "very soon". Until then, interested parties can admire the GV60 Magma Concept together with the G80 Magma Special and the newly presented Neolun Concept at the New York Motor Show, which opens its doors to visitors on 29 March.