Hypercars have always been a good investment for the future when it comes to cars, especially when it comes to Bugatti. In recent years, the French manufacturer has accustomed us to some engineering masterpieces, capable of reaching top speeds close to or above 250 mph.

Among these special cars is the Bugatti Divo, the sports car also designed for track use and produced between 2018 and 2021 in just 40 examples. If you want to buy it new, you are therefore out of time, but if you settle for a guaranteed used car, there is a rare opportunity in Austria.

There are only a few

The example of the Bugatti Divo found for sale in Austria, according to Autoevolution, was first registered in July 2020. In these (almost) four years of use it has accumulated a mileage of only 489 km.

Even though the Austrian dealer has not published any official photos, the car is supposed to be one of the grey-coloured examples and, speaking of its value, the seller's asking price is €10.115 million, which is around £8.67 million with the current exchange rates. This price is also about double what Bugatti itself asked for the model when it was new.

W16 track car

With the Divo, the Bugatti engineers aimed to create a car with precise cornering behaviour. Compared to the Chiron from which it derives, this super sports car has increased camber, refined steering and suspension, and the cabin emptied of superfluous parts to reduce weight.

Under the bonnet, on the other hand, is the tried and tested powertrain made up of the 8.0-litre W16 with an impressive 1,500 PS, combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive. It is capable of propelling the hypercar up to 236 mph. The 0-62 mph sprint takes just 2.4 seconds.