Isuzu has announced the debut of its inaugural electric vehicle, the D-Max BEV. This pioneering vehicle prototype will be unveiled to the public at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show, set to run from March 27th to April 7th, 2024.

The automaker explains the zero-emissions truck seamlessly blends the rugged performance and versatility synonymous with Isuzu vehicles with the eco-friendly advantages of electric propulsion. Crafted to cater to a diverse array of commercial and passenger vehicle requirements, the model – still in concept form – features a 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and a full-time 4WD system equipped with newly developed e-axles in both the front and rear.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 66.9 kWh and boasting a maximum output of 177 PS, the electric D-Max delivers adequate power and instant torque, offering a smooth and linear acceleration typical of BEVs. With a top speed exceeding 81 mph, it proves itself suitable for a myriad of applications. As a reminder, the diesel-powered D-Max has between 150 PS and 190 PS depending on the region.

But is the electric truck actually coming to the market? The company aims to introduce the D-Max BEV to select mainland European markets by 2025, with plans for further expansion into the UK, Australia, Thailand, and other regions contingent upon market demand and the evolution of EV charging infrastructure.

"The Isuzu D-Max BEV represents a new era for pick-up trucks, combining the legendary toughness of the D-Max with electric technology. We are proud to work with a manufacturer committed to creating a carbon-neutral future and announce this innovative vehicle to the UK market, providing our customers with an environmentally friendly option without compromising on performance or reliability," Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, commented.