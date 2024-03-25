The Arc. That is the name of the new industrial plan presented today by Nissan, with which the Japanese carmaker aims to lift sales to add 1 million units over 2023 by 31 March 2027, the end of the fiscal year in Japan.

"We need to change the way we plan, develop, produce and sell cars," stressed Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan, adding "Disruption is the new normal. Our goal is to recover volumes and increase profits'.

The new strategy does not cancel the 'Nissan Ambition 2030' presented in 2021, but complements and refines it.

How to grow

At the centre is the product, with 30 new models to be launched over the next three years: 16 electrified and 14 combustion models. Of these, 6 will be dedicated to Europe, where Nissan aims to reach 40% electric model mix by 31 March 2027. There are still no hints as to which models will arrive, but thanks to previous news we know what to expect in the coming years.

The first big news should be the new Nissan Leaf, the compact electric car inspired in form by the Chill-Out Concept presented in 2021. It will be produced at the British plant in Sunderland, for whose upgrade the company will invest more than €1 billion. The new Qashqai and Juke will also come out of the same factory, but their arrival is expected after 31 March 2027.

In 2026 it should then be the turn of the new Nissan Micra, based on the CMF-BEV platform of the Renault 5. It will then be a small 100 per cent electric car, with a price likely to be less than €25,000 (approx. £21,000). Models with the third generation of the e-Power system will then be launched.

Looking at the big picture, here is Nissan's plan:

North America : Launch of seven new models. USA: Upgrade 78% of car range, launch of e-POWER and plug-in hybrid models

: China: Upgrade of 73% of models and launch of eight urban proximity electric vehicles (NEVs), including four Nissan models Reach 1 million units sold in fiscal year 2026 (+200,000) Continued capacity optimisation with local partners.

Japan: Upgrading 80% of the vehicle range with the launch of five completely new models Achievement of 70% electrification level

Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, Oceania: Increased sales across the region by 300,000 units Europe: Launch of six new models; achieving EV sales mix of 40%. Middle East: Launch of five new SUVs. India: Launch of three new models and establishment of an export hub, with a level of 100,000 units. Oceania: Launch of a 1-tonne pick-up truck and introduction of a C EV crossover. Africa: Launch of two new SUVs and expansion of an A-segment ICE vehicle.



Electric Focus

Speaking of electric, Nissan will overhaul development and production in order to reduce costs and increase margins. The goal is to cut the price of an electric car by 30 per cent compared to that of the Ariya, which is currently available in the UK at £39,645, and then achieve combustion-electric parity in 2030.

The cost reduction will also come from the development of 'electric vehicle families', with the creation of a main model, with various derived sub-models that will reduce development costs by 50%, development time by 4 months, and component variation by 70%.