Seat UK has announced the launch of the Arona FR Limited Edition as a final opportunity for customers in Britain to get the crossover before its facelifted version arrives later this year or early in 2025. Available for order now starting at £27,480 OTR, this exclusive model offers a choice between the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.0-litre TSI DSG powertrains, both with a peak output of 115 PS.

The exterior of the Limited Edition model is designed to turn heads, featuring unique 18-inch machined wheels in Cosmo Grey. Notably, customers can opt for the striking new Graphene Grey paint colour, previously unavailable on Arona models.

In addition to the small but impactful exterior changes, the Arona FR Limited Edition also boasts a new premium BeatsAudioTM sound system inside the cabin. Furthermore, the Spanish crossover incorporates a range of technological advancements such as a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, park assist, keyless entry and go, and a rear-view camera – all part of the vehicle’s standard equipment. Taking the driving experience up a notch, the interior of the Limited Edition is fitted with sports cloth bucket seats, promising both comfort and dynamism for passengers.

In the engine department, customers can choose between a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. In both cases, the peak power of 115 PS is sent exclusively to the front wheels.

Just a few days ago, the first images of the refreshed Arona surfaced, previewing a mildly facelifted crossover. Redesigned headlights, a new radiator grille, and new wheel designs are just part of the visual changes that will come with the mid-cycle overhaul. Not much is known regarding the powertrains but we expect the usual three- and four-cylinder engines to carry over with little or no modifications.