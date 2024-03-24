With Easter in full swing, many people are already thinking about enjoying a few days' rest in a camper van or any other type of recreational vehicle. And not only for this period, as there are long weekends in sight... and the summer holidays are already in the distance.

For this, the market offers more and more options, from simple caravans that can be hitched to an SUV to really luxurious or tremendously large motorhomes, for travelling with the family. But perhaps the Citroën camper van that we are presenting to you today is an interesting middle ground between these two options.

Because it is true that it is a large camper, which ensures a lot of space, but at the same time, it can be bought for a cheaper price than a motorhome. Its name is Mooveo Light Van-60DB and the German dealer EMR Campers advertises a starting price of €53,990 (approx. £46,300).

A large camper at a good price

Based on a Citroën Jumper with a 120 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, the specialist Mooveo has created a camper with four seats for travelling and two for sleeping in a comfortable double bed.

Gallery: Mooveo camper van with Citroën base

15 Photos

So, in the absence of a drop-down roof to create a second 'bedroom', if four people are travelling, two will have to sleep in an outside tent or on a campsite.

Highlights include a full kitchen with stainless steel sink, two stoves with lids and a huge 90-litre fridge. There is no shortage of drawers for storing everything you need.

The bathroom is also complete, including toilet and shower, as can be seen in the photo gallery. So, on that side, 'survival' is assured.

What else is included in this complete camper? Well, elements such as cab air conditioning, living-dining room, fabric blinds, a couple of skylights, TRUMA Combi 4 heating, electric step, and pre-installation of antenna.

Information and photos: EMR Campers