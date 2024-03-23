Easter time is travelling time. but watch out! If you park incorrectly or drive too fast when travelling abroad, you can expect an expensive souvenir. This is because the fines in many EU countries are often higher than in Germany. The ADAC provides an overview of what is threatened where and how best to behave should a fine actually land in your letterbox.

It gets expensive in Norway

If you exceed the speed limit by more than 20 km/h, you will be fined €135 in France. In Italy, the fine is as high as €175. You will have to dig particularly deep into your pockets in Norway, where you will be asked to pay €620. For comparison: In Germany, a speeding offence of 20 km/h costs from €60.

Incorrect parking is also penalised much more heavily abroad than in Germany. While in Germany you can expect to pay between €10 and €110 for a parking offence, in Spain or Romania you can be fined up to €200. Poland (€125) and the Netherlands (€120) also have relatively high fines.

If you drive through a red light, it is again particularly expensive in Norway, where you have to pay €850 for a red light offence. The fine in Greece is similarly high at €700. In Croatia, you also have to dig deep into your pockets with a minimum of €390. The Netherlands charges €300. In Spain it starts at €200, in Italy at €170 and in Germany at €90.

Beware of debt collection companies!

The ADAC advises not to ignore parking tickets from abroad. If the accusation is true, you should pay immediately. In some countries, high discounts are granted for fast payment. Fines from almost all EU countries can also be subsequently enforced in Germany from a limit of €70. Fines due in Austria can even be enforced from as little as €25.

However, you should be careful with letters from private debt collection companies, warns the ADAC. As long as it concerns claims under public law such as speeding, red light or parking offences, only authorities are allowed to collect police fines across borders. In Germany, foreign authorities must request enforcement assistance from the Federal Office of Justice.

Detailed information on fines abroad can be found here.