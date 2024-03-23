From two and a half stars to five stars. These are the scores awarded by Green NCAP to four cars tested this month, two of which are electric. We are talking about Volkswagen ID.7, Skoda Enyaq, Opel/Vauxhall Astra 1.5 CDTi and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

"The latest Green NCAP tests demonstrate the commitment of carmakers to improving environmental impact, regardless of the powertrain," commented Green NCAP Technical Manager, Aleksandar Damyanov. "It is difficult for modern families to consider a full transition to electric, but we believe that with Green NCAP's findings, you can arm yourself with a variety of options that will motivate you and help you on the path to a greener decision.

Let's see how they did.

5-star electric car

The energy efficiency of the ID.7 is among the best measured by the organisation. According to Green NCAP's tests, the car has a range of 314 miles in real driving and an average of 230 miles on the motorway at 80 mph. This may not be as convincing a result as that of a Tesla Model S, but it enabled it to achieve an overall score of 98 per cent and a five-star rating.

The Skoda Enyaq has the same 77 kWh battery as the Volkswagen ID.7 and also scored five stars and an overall rating of over 90% (96%).

Test Green NCAP, Volkswagen ID.7 Test Green NCAP, Skoda Enyaq

Petrol and diesel ratings

Green NCAP tested the 2023 model of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid with a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine and automatic transmission (CVT). "The car has reasonably low fuel consumption; however, these numbers increase significantly on the motorway," Green NCAP found, according to which the performance of the exhaust after-treatment system could be improved. The Toyota thus stopped at two and a half stars and an overall 49 per cent rating.

In contrast, Opel's 96 kw diesel version of the Astra 1.5 CDTi, equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, achieved three stars with a score of 51 per cent. "The Astra does not make full use of the energy potential of its diesel engine, so consumption values over a series of journeys are not as efficient as they could be.The consumption values recorded are also considerably higher than those officially declared," reads the Green NCAP note.