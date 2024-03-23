Have you ever wondered where the idea for the Volkswagen ID.3 came from? There are many answers, but perhaps one of them comes from the Volkswagen IRVW Futura, a concept presented in 1989 by the German manufacturer itself, with blue and black bodywork, a white interior, wide-glazed doors and a very spacious interior.

An egg shape that was futuristic at the time, but is now appreciated by thousands of users around the world. So let's find out what this strange Volkswagen looked like.

A blue future

The Volkswagen IRVW Futura was presented at the 1989 Frankfurt Motor Show as a styling exercise, or 'laboratory' car, designed to explore new solutions in terms of design and interior modularity.

Its exterior styling is MPV and the body is equipped with just two hinged doors and four wheel steering: a solution, the latter, designed to reduce the turning radius at low speed or increase it at high speed.

1989 Volkswagen IRVW Futura Concept

Looking at the few official photos available, one of the many details that immediately catches the eye is the colour chosen for the presentation, a bright blue used almost identically by the Wolfsburg designers to unveil to the world exactly 30 years later, the ID.3, presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with a similar colour combination.

Other striking features include the four headlamps, inspired by those on the manufacturer's contemporary cars such as the Polo II in the rear, and the two tailpipes, a novelty for the Futura segment.

Les similitudes avec la Volkswagen ID.3

Petrol but innovative

Contrary to what you might think, in 1989, electric cars were not yet on the minds of German designers.

The Futura was therefore built by Volkswagen's Integrated Research division (hence the name IRVW) with a 1.7-litre petrol engine capable of delivering up to 82 PS and 155 Nm of torque and equipped, among other things, with an innovative evaporative cooling system, enabling the car to do without a radiator.