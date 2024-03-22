A French flagship with Italian DNA? That could happen in the form of the new DS 8, which is due to be launched on the market in 2025 and could be built at the plant in Melfi, Italy. It would be a new member of the DS range, designed to close the gap between the DS 7 and DS 9 as quickly as possible.

In recent months, the model has been photographed several times during test drives. And that is why we are now imagining what the vehicle could look like when it comes onto the market.

Elegant look

The DS 8 aims to challenge German premium rivals Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi by focussing on an elegant style inspired in part by the Aero Sport Lounge concept. In our rendering, the DS sports a square radiator grille with the brand logo in the centre. This is complemented by the very thin LED lights that extend over the bumper like a claw.

DS 8 (2025) als Rendering von Motor1.com

The waistline is high and the DS 8 combines the shapes of a saloon with those of a crossover. Added to this is a volatile, almost coupé-like rear end. A mix of styles for a car that most likely wants to unite different segments with a unique personality. The model is expected to be based on the Stellantis Group's STLA Medium platform just like the Peugeot 3008.

The planned powertrains

The platform chosen by DS allows for batteries with a capacity of up to 98 kWh. The maximum range is around 435 miles, while the electric motor or motors in the all-wheel drive version, as in the Peugeot, could deliver between 210 and 320 PS. Other configurations are of course also conceivable.

DS Aero Sport Lounge

The price positioning remains to be seen, although one can imagine a list price of around €50,000 to €60,000 (approx. £42,000 to £51,000). In other words, a little more than the DS 7, which is only available in various PHEV versions or as a diesel.